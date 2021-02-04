Watch now: Millikin women win popup game at Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON -- In a game that popped onto the schedule at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the Millikin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Wesleyan 90-82 at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.
After both teams had its originally scheduled game for tonight against different opponents postponed, the two programs agreed to play each other this evening in order to take advantage of an open slot in the schedule. It was the first time the Titans had been able to take the court after having all of their games postponed by COVID protocols or weather concerns.
Millikin started the game slow, falling behind by seven late in the first quarter. The Big Blue began to right the ship in the final minutes of the period and trailed 22-20 at the end of the first quarter. The Big Blue tied the game at 33-33 with 2:27 left in the first half on a 3-pointer from Bailey Coffman.
Brooke Lansford answered for Wesleyan to make it 35-33, but Coffman responded with another 3-pointer to give Millikin a 36-33 advantage.
Millikin extended the lead with 1:07 left in the half with a steal and layup from sophomore Chelsea McCullum to make it 38-35.
Miranda Fox gave Millikin a six-point lead with a 3-pointer and the Big Blue lead 41-36 at halftime. Millikin would never trail in the second half, outscoring Illinois Wesleyan by two in the third quarter and 25-24 in the fourth quarter.
Millikin shot 37-for-82 (45%) from the field, including going 7-for-22 from 3-point range. The Big Blue shot 55% from the field in the fourth quarter. Illinois Wesleyan was 24-52 (46%) from the field for the game and made 12-of-22 (54.5%) from 3-point range.
The Titans made 3-of-4 from beyond the arc to stay in the game in fourth quarter. Illinois Wesleyan went 22-for-33 (67%) from the free throw line. The Titans had 20 more free throw opportunities than Millikin who went 9-for-13 (69%) from the line. Millikin won the rebounding battle 43-38 and pulled down 21 offensive rebounds.
After being named the CCIW Player of the Week and a member of the D3hoops.com Team of the Week, freshman Elyce Knudsen led Millikin in scoring with 23 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Coffman added 15 points followed by Jordan Hildebrand with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Kendall Sosa led Illinois Wesleyan (1-0) with 32 points followed by Lansford with 21.