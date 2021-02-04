Watch now: Millikin women win popup game at Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON -- In a game that popped onto the schedule at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the Millikin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Wesleyan 90-82 at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.

After both teams had its originally scheduled game for tonight against different opponents postponed, the two programs agreed to play each other this evening in order to take advantage of an open slot in the schedule. It was the first time the Titans had been able to take the court after having all of their games postponed by COVID protocols or weather concerns.

Millikin started the game slow, falling behind by seven late in the first quarter. The Big Blue began to right the ship in the final minutes of the period and trailed 22-20 at the end of the first quarter. The Big Blue tied the game at 33-33 with 2:27 left in the first half on a 3-pointer from Bailey Coffman.

Brooke Lansford answered for Wesleyan to make it 35-33, but Coffman responded with another 3-pointer to give Millikin a 36-33 advantage.