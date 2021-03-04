Watch now: Millikin women's basketball advance to CCIW Tournament semifinals with win over North Central

DECATUR -- Millikin's Bailey Coffman scored a game-high 21 points and four Big Blue players scored in double figures as Millikin advanced to the CCIW Tournament semifinals with a win over North Central,86-70, on Thursday.
Along with Coffman, Jordan Hildebrand scored 14, Miranda Fox had 13 and Ashlyn Sturdy added 10.
"I just think it was a huge team win. We were working together and making adjustments where we needed to on defense and offense," Coffman said. "We did that throughout the whole game and we let the whole game come to us."
Four Millikin players, including leading scorer Elyce Knudsen (16.9 points per game) did not play on Thursday in what was described as a "Coach's decision". Joining Knudsen on the bench were Abby Ratsch (6.1 points), Aubrey Staton (5.4 points) and Jacquelin Anderson. Following the game, Millikin head coach Olivia Lett didn't elaborate on the decision but she said the players were expected back for Saturday's tournament semifinal game against Carroll University at 2 p.m. at the Griswold Center.
The Big Blue were able to shake off their absence against the Cardinals. After falling behind 8-4, Millikin went on an 11-2 run to lead 15-10. They built the lead to 25-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Coffman connected on one of her three 3-pointers on the night to open the second quarter and Millikin built the lead to 46-29 with 4:00 minutes remaining. The Cardinals went on a 13-4 run the rest of the first half to tighten the game to 50-42 at intermission.
"We always talk about teams going on runs and that it is going to happen. (Coach Lett) told us to get back out there and it was our turn for a run and that's what we did," Coffman said.
Lett wasn't anticipating a 50-point half but knew her team was capable of it.
"When you don't have some of your top scorers and to be able to put up 50 points in a half, that is pretty impressive," Lett said. "That's one of the things that we talked about at halftime. For as nervous as we seemed, we were still able to find some easy looks.
"Bailey had a huge first half for us. She is really good when we move the basketball well and I think we did a pretty good job of that. We knew we probably needed a big game from her."
Millikin kept North Central from making another run in the third quarter and led 70-59 at the end of the third period. Coffman's final 3-pointer came with 4:34 left in the game to put the Big Blue up 79-65 and Millikin went on to the 16-point victory.
"Before the game, our team talked about that this was what we have been talking about all year, getting to the conference tournament," Coffman said. "I think that helped us bring the energy tonight."
In the abbreviated CCIW schedule, Millikin (9-3) never faced Carroll but Lett and her staff did some preliminary scouting for just that reason.
"We have taken a look at them just because we knew that was a matchup we didn't know anything about," Lett said. "I think it is a little bit with how this season has worked out and I think that plays to our advantage. Being able to (play at home) is something we are excited about."
