Watch now: Millikin women's basketball advance to CCIW Tournament semifinals with win over North Central

The Big Blue were able to shake off their absence against the Cardinals. After falling behind 8-4, Millikin went on an 11-2 run to lead 15-10. They built the lead to 25-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Coffman connected on one of her three 3-pointers on the night to open the second quarter and Millikin built the lead to 46-29 with 4:00 minutes remaining. The Cardinals went on a 13-4 run the rest of the first half to tighten the game to 50-42 at intermission.

"We always talk about teams going on runs and that it is going to happen. (Coach Lett) told us to get back out there and it was our turn for a run and that's what we did," Coffman said.

Lett wasn't anticipating a 50-point half but knew her team was capable of it.

"When you don't have some of your top scorers and to be able to put up 50 points in a half, that is pretty impressive," Lett said. "That's one of the things that we talked about at halftime. For as nervous as we seemed, we were still able to find some easy looks.

"Bailey had a huge first half for us. She is really good when we move the basketball well and I think we did a pretty good job of that. We knew we probably needed a big game from her."