Watch now: Millikin women's basketball advances to first CCIW Tournament finals since 2005 with win over Carroll University

The second half had a slower pace and Millikin did not allow the Pioneers to make a run that would tighten the game, winning by 22 points to advance to the CCIW Tournament championship game on Tuesday against Illinois Wesleyan.

"I think we all played as a team and I think that is how we have been playing in the post season," Hildebrand said. "Everyone is playing in their role and doing what they do best. I think that is what is making us click so well."

Knudsen finished with 24 points that included four 3-pointers. She also added three rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

"I think Elyce is a special player and she has had a big season as a freshman. At any time, she can get hot and she can hit shots that some players can't even get off," Lett said. "I think you saw that in the first half. In the second half, it was a little bit more balanced for us. The good thing about our team is that I didn't feel like we had to get the ball in her hands in order to make baskets. We had other people step up and make baskets in the second half. She did a great job of getting them the ball where they had really good shots."