Watch now: Millikin women's basketball advances to first CCIW Tournament finals since 2005 with win over Carroll University

DECATUR — Millikin's Elyce Knudsen felt like she was making up for lost time in Saturday's CCIW Tournament semifinal game against Carroll University.
The Big Blue freshman, along with three teammates, had to sit out her team's quarterfinal win against North Central on Thursday, and the team's leading scorer, with 16.9 points per game, wanted to get on the board early.
"Yes, I was definitely trying to make up for lost time. My outside shot (was on today). I have been working on that with (Coach Lett) this past week and working on my 3s because they have not been falling in the past couple of games," Knudsen said. "I didn't get that much inside today so I was focusing on my outside."
Knudsen scored 20 first half points in a fast paced opening half that saw 105 total points scored. Millikin led 21-20 at the end of the first quarter and then outscored Carroll 37-27 in the second quarter to lead by 11 going into halftime, 58-47.
"We knew that they would probably going to play the closest to us than any team in the CCIW. They pressure the ball and we knew that part before the game," Millikin head coach Olivia Lett said. "(Carroll) has some shooters. When they get hot, it is scary and they got hot in the first half, but so did we. I think both teams were shaking their heads when another 3-pointer went in."
Millikin senior Jordan Hildebrand had 10 first half points and finished with 20. She matched up with Carroll's 6-4 center Allison Thompson and 6-1 Elizabeth Behrndt and limited the pair to 16 total points.
"They are big kids and they have us by two or three inches and Jordan battled like crazy. There were a few plays that there was nothing we could do about it," Lett said. "I thought Jordan and (Abby Ratsch) were huge on the rebounds and then you had (Miranda Fox) flying in there. It was a team effort because we weren't going to beat them one-on-one on the boards."
Millikin won the rebound battle 44-32 with Ratsch grabbing a team-high nine rebounds to go along with 12 points.
"I think that Millikin is usually pretty small. I think we are used to playing against big teams but we haven't really played many big teams this season," Hildebrand said. "Tonight was definitely different but I don't think I let it bother me much."
The second half had a slower pace and Millikin did not allow the Pioneers to make a run that would tighten the game, winning by 22 points to advance to the CCIW Tournament championship game on Tuesday against Illinois Wesleyan.
"I think we all played as a team and I think that is how we have been playing in the post season," Hildebrand said. "Everyone is playing in their role and doing what they do best. I think that is what is making us click so well."
Knudsen finished with 24 points that included four 3-pointers. She also added three rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
"I think Elyce is a special player and she has had a big season as a freshman. At any time, she can get hot and she can hit shots that some players can't even get off," Lett said. "I think you saw that in the first half. In the second half, it was a little bit more balanced for us. The good thing about our team is that I didn't feel like we had to get the ball in her hands in order to make baskets. We had other people step up and make baskets in the second half. She did a great job of getting them the ball where they had really good shots."
The Big Blue will play for their first CCIW Tournament championship since 2005 against the Spartans, who they split the series with this season. The team will rest on Sunday and are back at it on Monday in preparation for their final game of the season.
"We are excited about it. It is the first time playing in one in a long time," Lett said. "I think that is something they are really fired up about and we will enjoy it right now. In the next couple days we will focus on winning the game."
