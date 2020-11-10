Watch now: Millikin women's basketball is young and prepared for a season it hopes will arrive

"I think it is exciting because our talent level that we are bringing in is getting higher every year and the (older) players are really working hard to hold on to those starting spots," Lett said. "I think we are in a really good spot right now and we are still learning how to compete every single day. We are so much more talented from top to bottom than we were in year one and sometimes that makes practice look rough because they're a lot more competitive. Player No. 16 can challenge Player No. 1, 2 and 3 and that's going to make practices not always look amazing but we are excited with what we are building."

Practices will continue to Thanksgiving break and Millikin will complete the fall semester remotely. When practices pick back up, Lett is confident the team won't miss a beat.

"They have about six weeks off that we will have to try to figure out a way to get them in the gym a little bit and get up some shot," she said. "I think our kids do a really good job and they want to be in the gym and they want to be in shape in they don't want to come back in December and have to go through all this again."

In her short time on the team, Sturdy has seen the team jell as the players try to take advantage of a season that could arrive or end at anytime.