Watch now: Millikin women's basketball nationally ranked No. 13; freshman Elyce Knudsen CCIW Player of the Week again

DECATUR — The Millikin women’s basketball team has made its way into the D3hoops.com Top 25 national poll, earning the 13th spot in this week’s ranking.
Millikin is 4-1 heading into Tuesday's game against Illinois Wesleyan. The Big Blue beat the Titans on Tuesday, 90-82, in Bloomington.
The Big Blue received 40 votes in this week’s D3hoops.com poll. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, D3hoops.com national poll is only ranking the top 15 teams this season. Millikin received six votes in last week’s initial ranking of the year.
Millikin has won three straight games including a win against Carthage College 73-51 in Kenosha on Saturday.
Knudsen wins again
Standout freshman point guard Elyce Knudsen won her second consecutive CCIW Women's Basketball Player of the Week honor on Monday.
A native of Philo and a Tolono Unity graduate, Knudsen helped lead the Big Blue to a 2-0 record last week.
She had 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals against Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday. She added 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal against Carthage on Saturday.
Knudsen finished with just three turnovers in 57 minutes of playing time.