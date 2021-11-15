Watch now: Millikin women's basketball off to fast start with loaded roster led by Elyce Knudsen

Head coach Olivia Lett talks about Millikin University women
Clay Jackson
DECATUR — In her first three seasons leading the Millikin women's basketball team,
head coach Olivia Lett has installed her system and her recruiting classes have now filled the roster.
Lett's plans have already led to results — the
Big Blue won the CCIW Tournament title last March for the first time since 2005. With the success, expectations change. The team was picked to win the 2021-22 CCIW title by the conference coaches, and Lett is looking to maintain that success while also continually improving.
Millikin University head coach Olivia Lett, far right,) instruct players during practice. Freshman Emily White (middle) is looking to make an impact with the team this season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
So far, the Big Blue have done that with a 3-0 start to their season that has seen a powerful offense average 86.6 points in wins over Westminster, Greenville and Beloit.
Elyce Knudsen talks about getting ready for season
Clay Jackson
"It was nice to come out and shoot hot to start the year, especially playing at home and putting up some points," Lett said. "I think you have seen growth with (Elyce Knudsen) and (Bailey Coffman), who have started off hot and they have continued to grow as well."
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Knudsen,
last season's CCIW Newcomer of the Year, has averaged 23.3 points and 7.7 rebounds, while Coffman has added 19.7 points.
"Coming off of last year, we returned everybody (on the roster) so we are still meshing well together. We are getting back into the swing of things again. We are getting back and picking off where we left off," Knudsen said. "We are building the culture up and trying to improve every day. We are keeping our work ethic up and Coach Lett expects the most out of us. We are trying to keep that up each and every day."
Knudsen and the Big Blue aren't surprising any teams this season and the Tolono Unity grad has seen defenses shift their focus to her more and more.
"It maybe takes a half or a quarter to see. People see my game and they change as the game goes on. We adapt to that and my teammates know when to give me the ball and how to get me open," Knudsen said. "Being able to work with Coach Lett in the offseason and my preseason conditioning building my body back up has helped. I want to pick up where I left off and I don’t want to start a step behind."
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Along with Knudsen and Coffman, the starting lineup of Jordan Hildebrand,
Miranda Fox and Aubrey Staton are experienced, leaving a talented group of Big Blue players competing for moments, including Millikin freshman and Sullivan graduate Emily White.
Emily White talks about goals for season at Millikin University
Clay Jackson
"Our team is super deep and we knew that any freshman coming in was going to have to fight for minutes right out of the gate," Lett said. "Emily really grasps that if she can get better against our defensive pressure, it is going to make her ready for those situations. She is in the gym on a regular basis and we have talked about her making more than 40% of her shots from 3 because that will give her a chance to play."
Joining such an established group of players hasn't been a challenge for White.
"It has been a blast to be a part of this team so far this year and I can’t wait to continue this season," she said. "It is a great atmosphere and I couldn't imagine myself with any other team. I have really clicked with all the girls. I think we train the hardest in the area and it has been really fun to be a part of the program."
Emily White talks about team atmosphere
Clay Jackson
White it learning first hand the challenge of college-level competition where everyone was a high school standout.
"I think a lot of it is accountability. In high school, you are used to having one stud on the team and then everyone else. Here, everyone is a stud and they have all come from the best of the best. That is what makes it great," White said. "My hardest competition is every day at practice against my teammates and the games are probably an easier time because our team is so talented."
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
The Big Blue face DePauw University on the road on Tuesday and will continue their non-conference schedule until facing Augustana on Sat., Dec. 4, to begin CCIW play.
"We are seen as the top dog in the conference and we had our preseason ranking, so we have a target on our backs this year. We are trying to take that and run with it. We have to keep working and maintain it," Knudsen said. "Our goals are winning the conference tournament again, back-to-back, and making the NCAA tournament. We are working day-by-day with each practice and we not trying to get ahead of ourselves with the competition that lies ahead."
PHOTOS: The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 1 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 2 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 3 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 4 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 5 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 6 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 7 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 8 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 9 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 10 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 11 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 12 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 13 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 14 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 15 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 16 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 17 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 18 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 19 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 20 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 21 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 22 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 23 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Elyce Knudsen
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Basketball Tournament championship game.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 25 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 26 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 27 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 28 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 29 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 30 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 31 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 32 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 33 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 34 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 35 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 36 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 37 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 38 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 39 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 40 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 41 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 42 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 43 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 44 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 45 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 46 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 47 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 48 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 49 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 50 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 51 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 52 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 53 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 54 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 55 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 56 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 57 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 58 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 59 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 60 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 61 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 62 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 63 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!