Watch now: Millikin women's basketball off to fast start with loaded roster led by Elyce Knudsen

DECATUR — In her first three seasons leading the Millikin women's basketball team, head coach Olivia Lett has installed her system and her recruiting classes have now filled the roster.

Lett's plans have already led to results — the Big Blue won the CCIW Tournament title last March for the first time since 2005.

With the success, expectations change. The team was picked to win the 2021-22 CCIW title by the conference coaches, and Lett is looking to maintain that success while also continually improving.

So far, the Big Blue have done that with a 3-0 start to their season that has seen a powerful offense average 86.6 points in wins over Westminster, Greenville and Beloit.

"It was nice to come out and shoot hot to start the year, especially playing at home and putting up some points," Lett said. "I think you have seen growth with (Elyce Knudsen) and (Bailey Coffman), who have started off hot and they have continued to grow as well."

Knudsen, last season's CCIW Newcomer of the Year, has averaged 23.3 points and 7.7 rebounds, while Coffman has added 19.7 points.

"Coming off of last year, we returned everybody (on the roster) so we are still meshing well together. We are getting back into the swing of things again. We are getting back and picking off where we left off," Knudsen said. "We are building the culture up and trying to improve every day. We are keeping our work ethic up and Coach Lett expects the most out of us. We are trying to keep that up each and every day."

Knudsen and the Big Blue aren't surprising any teams this season and the Tolono Unity grad has seen defenses shift their focus to her more and more.

"It maybe takes a half or a quarter to see. People see my game and they change as the game goes on. We adapt to that and my teammates know when to give me the ball and how to get me open," Knudsen said. "Being able to work with Coach Lett in the offseason and my preseason conditioning building my body back up has helped. I want to pick up where I left off and I don’t want to start a step behind."

Along with Knudsen and Coffman, the starting lineup of Jordan Hildebrand, Miranda Fox and Aubrey Staton are experienced, leaving a talented group of Big Blue players competing for moments, including Millikin freshman and Sullivan graduate Emily White.

"Our team is super deep and we knew that any freshman coming in was going to have to fight for minutes right out of the gate," Lett said. "Emily really grasps that if she can get better against our defensive pressure, it is going to make her ready for those situations. She is in the gym on a regular basis and we have talked about her making more than 40% of her shots from 3 because that will give her a chance to play."

Joining such an established group of players hasn't been a challenge for White.

"It has been a blast to be a part of this team so far this year and I can’t wait to continue this season," she said. "It is a great atmosphere and I couldn't imagine myself with any other team. I have really clicked with all the girls. I think we train the hardest in the area and it has been really fun to be a part of the program."

White it learning first hand the challenge of college-level competition where everyone was a high school standout.

"I think a lot of it is accountability. In high school, you are used to having one stud on the team and then everyone else. Here, everyone is a stud and they have all come from the best of the best. That is what makes it great," White said. "My hardest competition is every day at practice against my teammates and the games are probably an easier time because our team is so talented."

The Big Blue face DePauw University on the road on Tuesday and will continue their non-conference schedule until facing Augustana on Sat., Dec. 4, to begin CCIW play.

"We are seen as the top dog in the conference and we had our preseason ranking, so we have a target on our backs this year. We are trying to take that and run with it. We have to keep working and maintain it," Knudsen said. "Our goals are winning the conference tournament again, back-to-back, and making the NCAA tournament. We are working day-by-day with each practice and we not trying to get ahead of ourselves with the competition that lies ahead."

