 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Millikin women's basketball wins CCIW Tournament champions with win against Illinois Wesleyan
0 comments
breaking
MILLIKIN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Watch now: Millikin women's basketball wins CCIW Tournament champions with win against Illinois Wesleyan

{{featured_button_text}}
Celebrate_Millikin 1 030921.JPG

Millikin University Jordan Hildebrand (23) shows off the trophy after beating Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday for the CCIW Tournament championship. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

DECATUR — The depth of the Millikin women's basketball team proved too much for Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday in the CCIW Tournament championship game. The Big Blue wore down the Titans in the fourth quarter to win 72-59 at the Griswold Center. 

Both teams had shooting troubles as the Titans finished 24-for-66 (36%) and Millikin was 3-for-24 (12.5%) from 3-point range. 

"We shot horribly in warmups and I did not expect us to come out and have a lid on the rim. Both teams really struggled to put the ball in the basket," Millikin coach Olivia Lett said. "Our defense forced them into some tough shots and in the second half we were able to get a few more easy looks."

The game was tied 15-15 at the end of the first quarter and a Kendall Sosa 3-pointer gave Wesleyan a 29-26 lead at halftime.

Miranda Fox 1 030921.JPG

Millikin University Miranda Fox (3) looks to pass around several Illinois Wesleyan players on Tuesday for the CCIW Tournament championship. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

Sosa scored 47 points in the last meeting with Millikin on Feb. 9 in an 81-72 overtime victory for the Titans. The Big Blue limited her to 20 points on 8-for-22 shooting on Tuesday. She shot 18-for-18 on free throws in the overtime win but was just 2-for-2 in the championship game. 

"We thought that if we kept Kendall off of the free throw line and we contested most of her 3-pointers that we had a shot to win," Lett said. "Kendall is the best scorer to ever go through Wesleyan. I thought it was a group effort to try to slow her down. Natalie Snyder did a great job on her and Elyce Knudsen did a great job on her early."

Millikin led 46-43 at the end of the third quarter and outscored the Titans 26-16 in the final 10 minutes. 

"I think we wore them down. We talk about it being a marathon and we really believe in our conditioning and we believe in our depth," Lett said. "We were playing a lot more people than they were and we only had two players over 30 minutes. At the end of the game, it is hard to hit shots when you legs are gone."

Elyce Knudsen 1 030921.JPG

Millikin University Elyce Knudsen (22) hits a three against Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday for the CCIW Tournament championship. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

Knudsen led Millikin with 31 points, a career-high for the freshman and Tolono Unity graduate. 

"I've said it all year, Elyce is a phenomenal player and tonight you got to see that," Lett said. "Big time players make big time plays in big time games and I think she showed that tonight. She owned that moment."

Olivia Lett 2 030921.JPG

Millikin University head coach Olivia Lett celebrates after beating Illinois Wesleyan with Jordan Hildebrand (23) on Tuesday for the CCIW Tournament championship. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Effingham graduate Miranda Fox finished with seven points and led the team with 10 rebounds and Natalie Snyder added seven points. 

"Natalie Snyder had all of her points in the fourth quarter and was a ton on defense. She stepped up and was ready to go for us," Lett said. "I think that was how our team was this year. Even if they hadn't been called up all season, they were ready to go.

"If you would have told me that we would have two scorers in double digits tonight, I don't know if I would believe that we were going to win because we have been so balanced all year. People still kept the confidence that the next shot was going in."

Olivia Lett 1 030921.JPG

Millikin University head coach Olivia Lett celebrates after beating Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday for the CCIW Tournament championship. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

At the final buzzer, the clarity of the moment hit Lett and her team. 

"I am thrilled for Jordan. After the four years that she has had and to be able to go out like this. I'm am unbelievably proud of her effort tonight and how much she kept us together," Lett said. "The total team effort really hit at that final buzzer. We just did this and we did it in three years. As unfortunate as it is that we don't get to play in the NCAA tournament, we do get to end on a win. We are going to enjoy it and try not to think too much about what could have been."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm to dive across California, Southwest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News