Watch now: Millikin women's basketball wins CCIW Tournament champions with win against Illinois Wesleyan

"Natalie Snyder had all of her points in the fourth quarter and was a ton on defense. She stepped up and was ready to go for us," Lett said. "I think that was how our team was this year. Even if they hadn't been called up all season, they were ready to go.
"If you would have told me that we would have two scorers in double digits tonight, I don't know if I would believe that we were going to win because we have been so balanced all year. People still kept the confidence that the next shot was going in."
Millikin University head coach Olivia Lett celebrates after beating Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday for the CCIW Tournament championship.
At the final buzzer, the clarity of the moment hit Lett and her team.
"I am thrilled for Jordan. After the four years that she has had and to be able to go out like this. I'm am unbelievably proud of her effort tonight and how much she kept us together," Lett said. "The total team effort really hit at that final buzzer.
We just did this and we did it in three years. As unfortunate as it is that we don't get to play in the NCAA tournament, we do get to end on a win. We are going to enjoy it and try not to think too much about what could have been."
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
