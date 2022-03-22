Watch now: Millikin women's basketball's Elyce Knudsen named WBCA All-American

DECATUR — The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) named Millikin's sophomore guard Elyce Knudsen to its 2022 WBCA NCAA Division III All-American team announced on Tuesday.

It is the second All-American honor for Knudsen, who was named to the 2021-22 D3hoops.com All-American Women’s Basketball First Team last week.

Millikin senior Jordan Hildebrand was named an WBCA All-American Honorable Mention.

In addition to the All-American honors, Knudsen was named the Region 8 Player of the Year by D3hoops.com and selected to the All-Region First Team. She was the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Lori Kerans Player of the Year and a unanimous All-Conference First Team Selection.

Knudsen led the conference in scoring in 2021-22, averaging 19.9 points per game. She was fifth in the CCIW in field goal percentage shooting 47.3% on the season. Knudsen was fourth in conference in assists with 82 and fifth in steals with 59. Overall, Knudsen averaged 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Knudsen was second in NCAA Division III in field goals made with 248 and third in total points with 623. Knudsen averaged 28 points per game in the Big Blue’s three games in the recent NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Knudsen was named the CCIW Player of the Week three times this season. She was selected to 2021-22 Academic All‐District® Women’s Basketball Team, selected by CoSIDA.

Hildebrand was an All-Region selection by D3hoops.com and a unanimous selection to the CCIW All-Conference First Team after leading the conference in field goal percentage shooting 56.4% on the season. She averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

Millikin finished the season with a 23-7, record advancing to the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Big Blue were co-CCIW regular season champions along with Illinois Wesleyan with a 14-2 record.

