Watch now: Millikin wresters bring training to the mat with Decatur Police Department officers

DECATUR — Millikin wrestlers had the opportunity to make a difference in the way the Decatur Police Department approaches public safety earlier this week.

On Tuesday, members of the Big Blue's wrestling team worked with officers looking to improve their ability to apprehend and control someone non-violently.

"Being able to say that I wrestled a police office isn't something I can say everyday," Millikin senior Bradan Birt said. "It is really fun and it is really cool to give back to the community and be able to train them.

"We are teaching basic takedowns and how to stay in a good position when there is someone fighting or someone resisting. We show them how put themselves into positions to not get hurt and how to stay in control. That's what wrestling is all about — controlling the opponent."

Tuesday's session was the third such training between police instructors and the Big Blue wrestlers, and although several officers have martial arts experience, wrestling techniques offer something different.

"What we do in wrestling is about control. I've seen before where people have said if the police had wrestling experience they could have taken down someone a lot easier," Millikin head wrestling coach Ryan Birt said. "Wrestling is more of a controlled sport and we have to keep everything legal. In a front head lock, we go to the chin, so you can't really say we were choking someone out. Wrestling lends itself to safety and body awareness, and techniques that are not so damaging."

Decatur officer Mike Donaker has been with the force for 23 years and has seen the public expectations change about the use of violence in apprehending someone.

"For a patrol officer, these skills are going to come in handy. It is the nature of the business that we use force. There is an expectation now that the public has with our use of force that is different than they had 20 years ago," he said. "It is the public's expectation that we are going to effectively control somebody without doing serious harm to them. That is hard to do sometimes, but that is why we are doing something like this."

In Donaker's experience, officers making an arrest will frequently end up on the ground with a suspect. In those situations, wrestling techniques can prove vital.

"Who knows better how to get a person on the ground than a wrestler? Most of our use-of-force incidents, we are usually trying to get someone to the ground. If the potential exists that we are going to end up on the ground, it makes sense to have it done on our terms," Donaker said. "Our use-of-force program is about getting getting control of someone, getting them down and limiting their ability to effectively resist."

Decatur police officer Klintin Babb wrestled while at Mount Zion High School and has taken jiu-jitsu classes. He sees benefits from thorough practice in both approaches.

"I think this training is a different aspect, compared to what we are used to. Being an instructor for the department, wrestling and jiu-jitsu go hand-in-hand and there are benefits on either side," Babb said. "If you are confident with what you do here on the mat in controlling someone, it doesn't have to be done with force. Confidence goes a long way. If I'm able to control someone in a controlled manner, I think it leads to a lower chance of myself or the suspect getting injured."

Both Ryan Birt and Donaker hope for continued trainings, with classes offering scenario training that is difficult to replicate in a real world situation.

"We have rotated guys through and we have different guys showing up each time because of work schedules and home life. We are trying to get as many officers through when we can. It has been great," Donaker said. "The repetitions and the intensity at which these guys go is something that we don't generally get to do. Getting these repetitions in at a high speed and a higher intensity in a controlled environment makes a big difference."

The officers were getting their instruction from some of the best wrestlers in the country. Bradan Birt was the Division III national champion at 165 pounds last season. Donaker said he knows what the outcome would be in a real match.

"These kids could beat all of us, 100%. They are being total gentlemen, and if they wanted to they could make any of us look really bad at any second," Donaker said. "With the stuff that they know, it could be a problem for us."

Since beginning again in 2015, the Millikin wrestling program has been active in the Decatur community, regularly doing wrestling demonstrations at schools to promote the sport. For sophomore Dejon Glaster, who took part in Tuesday's training, the community outreach of the program sold him on Millikin.

"This sort of thing is a big reason why I came here," he said. "Coach Birt is really big on family and always looks out for everybody. It is what I love about Millikin."

