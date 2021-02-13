Watch now: Millikin wrestling repeats as CCIW champions

ROCK ISLAND -- The Millikin wrestling team won its second straight CCIW wrestling championship on Saturday at the Carver Center on the campus of Augustana College in Rock Island.
Millikin had four individual champions and had five other wrestlers earn all-conference honors including four second-place finishers. Millikin scored 153.5 points followed by North Central's 146.5 and Augustana at 100.5 points.
Millikin head coach Ryan Birt was selected as the CCIW Coach of the Year and his son, Big Blue senior Bradan Birt was the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Peter McCusker was the conference champion at 149 pounds with a 13-1 major decision victory over Lucas Regnier of Concordia-Wisconsin in the finals. McCusker dominated the weight class winning his first two matches by fall.
Tristan Birt won his third CCIW title winning the 157-pound weight class. Birt defeated Cole Cervantes of North Central 11-4 in the finals.
Bradan Birt tied the Millikin school record for conference titles, winning his fourth CCIW Championship. He won the 165-pound match by technical fall 16-0 over Rafael Roman of North Central. Bradan Birt stormed his way to the finals opening with a fall victory in 55 seconds and scoring a pin in 16 seconds in the semifinals.
Logan Hagerbaumer gave Millikin its fourth CCIW Champion winning the 197-pounds weight class 5-2 over Cody Baldridge of North Central. It was Hagerbaumer’s second straight title. Hagerbaumer won his first two matches by fall including an 11 second victory in his opening match.
DJ Millett finished in second at 133 pounds falling in the championship match to Robbie Precin of North Central 6-3.
Jordan Carson finished in second place at 141 pounds falling to Jimmy McAuliffe of Elmhurst 5-3 with McAuliffe scoring the winning take down in the 20 seconds of the match.
Shaylan Loomis-Lucas finished in second place at 174 pounds falling in the finals to Drew Matticks of the Milwaukee School of Engineering 7-1.
Brayan Reyes finished in second place at 285 pounds falling in the finals to Ben Bergen of North Central by fall at 4:23.
Trey Pearcy finished in third at 125 pounds defeated Gabe Rodriguez of Concordia-Wisconsin 5-3.
Millikin Results
125 Pounds - Trey Pearcy
First Round-Defeated Dominic Iannantone-Elmhurst by Fall 5:37
Semifinals-Lost to Ellex Williams-Augustana 8-3
Third Place-Defeated Gabe Rodriguez-Concordia-Wis. 5-3
133 Pounds - DJ Millett
First Round-Won over Sean Ferguson-Wheaton College by Fall 2:06
Semifinals-Defeated Austin Vincent-Concordia-Wis. 3-0
Finals-Lost to Robbie Precin-North Central 6-3
141 Pounds - Jordan Carson
First Round-Won over Gianni Rago-MSOE by Fall 1:08
Semifinals-Defeated Andy Poniacowsk-North Central 3-2
Finals-Lost to Jimmy McAuliffe-Elmhurst 5-3
149 Pounds - Peter McCusker
First Round-Won over Ethan O’Linc-MSOE by Fall 1:18
Semifinals-Defeated Danny Terronez-Augustana by Fall 3:38
Finals-Lucas Regnier-Concordia-Wis. 13-1 MD
157 Pounds - Tristan Birt
First Round-Defeat Zach Kolb-Elmhurst 14-0 MD
Semifinals-Won over Kaleb Brick-MSOE 9-1 MD
Finals-Won over Cole Cervantes-North Central 11-4
165 Pounds - Bradan Birt
First Round-Defeated Joe Caringella-Elmhurst by Fall 0:55
Semifinals-Won over Quinn Hoopman-Concordia-Wis. Fall 0:16
Finals-Defeated Rafael Roman-North Central 16-0 TF
174 Pounds - Shaylan Loomis-Lucas
First Round-Won over Hunter Harrison-Wheaton 4-1
Semifinal-Frankie Faasen-Augustana by Fall 4:07
Finals-Lost to Drew Matticks 7-1
184 Pounds - Micah Downs
First Round-Lost to Josh Bush-Augustana Fall 2:27
Consolation Round-Won over Alex Hoffman-Carthage College Fall 1:43
Consolation Semi-Lost to Natan Jara-Wheaton 8-6
Fifth Place-Lost to Nevin Brittain-Elmhurst 19-13
197 Pounds - Logan Hagerbaumer
First Round-Won over Dylan Messer-Augustana by Fall 0:11
Semifinals-Won Scott Anderson-Elmhurst by Fall 1:27
Finals-Defeated Cody Baldridge-North Central 5-2
285 Pounds - Brayan Reyes
First Round-Won over Garrett Mulkerin-MSOE Injury Default
Semifinals-Defeated Daniel Skold-Augustana 8-1
Finals-Lost to Ben Bergen-North Central by Fall 4:23