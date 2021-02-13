Watch now: Millikin wrestling repeats as CCIW champions

Tristan Birt won his third CCIW title winning the 157-pound weight class. Birt defeated Cole Cervantes of North Central 11-4 in the finals.

Bradan Birt tied the Millikin school record for conference titles, winning his fourth CCIW Championship. He won the 165-pound match by technical fall 16-0 over Rafael Roman of North Central. Bradan Birt stormed his way to the finals opening with a fall victory in 55 seconds and scoring a pin in 16 seconds in the semifinals.

Logan Hagerbaumer gave Millikin its fourth CCIW Champion winning the 197-pounds weight class 5-2 over Cody Baldridge of North Central. It was Hagerbaumer’s second straight title. Hagerbaumer won his first two matches by fall including an 11 second victory in his opening match.

DJ Millett finished in second at 133 pounds falling in the championship match to Robbie Precin of North Central 6-3.

Jordan Carson finished in second place at 141 pounds falling to Jimmy McAuliffe of Elmhurst 5-3 with McAuliffe scoring the winning take down in the 20 seconds of the match.

Shaylan Loomis-Lucas finished in second place at 174 pounds falling in the finals to Drew Matticks of the Milwaukee School of Engineering 7-1.