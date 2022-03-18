Watch now: Millikin's Caleb Buehrle continues the Buehrle family tradition of pitching dominance

DECATUR — When Millikin baseball pitcher Caleb Buehrle is on the mound, you can see the similarities between the Big Blue senior and his cousin, Chicago White Sox great Mark Buehrle.

On the mound, Mark Buehrle was an imposing presence at 6-2, 240 pounds; Caleb Buehrle intimidates batters at 6-3, 205 pounds. While Mark was a lefty, Caleb is a righty who only picked up pitching in his junior year of high school. In that short time, his results are also starting to look like his older cousin's.

Caleb Buehrle was named CCIW Player of the Week two consecutive weeks this season and was included on the D3baseball.com National Team after pitching a 3-0 nine-inning shutout against the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. This season, he's 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 35 strikeouts and Buehrle's leadership as the staff ace helped Millikin (11-4) already record a 10-game winning streak.

"Caleb is one of the best pitchers in the country," Millikin head coach Brandon Townsend said. "He has been a guy that controls all aspects of the game. He makes some of the things that a pitcher has to do that are hard look very easy.

"When you face him, you are not going to get anything for free. When you make a team earn every inch on that field, you are a tough guy to beat. I think that is how you define Caleb. You are going to have to outplay him."

When people find out Caleb is related to Mark, one of just 21 pitchers to have thrown a perfect game in major league history, a series of questions inevitably follows. Having a family member who is a World Series champions, also pushed Caleb into the sport.

"I grew up as a nerd for baseball and I just watched baseball. Having Mark on the TV every fifth day gave me a belief that I could do it. We are still working on it. I’m not where I want to be yet but it is definitely still a dream," Caleb said. "Things that stick out for me are Mark's composure on the mound and he was never rattled. He attacked hitters and he was a mentor to the other guys. He's a great man and he is the same to me, too — willing to do anything and everything to share baseball with us."

No. 45

After his cousin, Caleb Buehrle gets his pitching inspiration from St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson.

"When I was little, there was a video from when old Busch Stadium closed and it had highlights from that. I watched that until the DVD broke and I grew up loving the Cardinals," Buehrle said.

Buehrle wears No. 45 for Millikin in Gibson's honor and strives to match his ability to control the pitcher/batter battle with strong control inside.

"Bob pitched inside and having the ability to pitch inside and having that mentality that he had, it all starts with the fastball," Buehrle said. "Having a fastball that is always in the hitter's mind makes everything else better, be it the sliders or the cutter or the changeup. Everything is better when your fastball is on."

Work horses

Along with Buehrle, pitchers Tanner Coleman, Drew Detmers and Matt Wilson are leading the Big Blue starting lineup. Detmers, a Chatham Glenwood graduate, is the younger brother of Los Angeles Angels pitcher and first-round draft pick Reid Detmers, giving the team another major league connection.

"Drew is still learning. We are still taking Drew through the steps of becoming a starter for us and he will see some bullpen action as well," Townsend said. "Tanner has a ton of experience at MacMurray and he’s going to get a ton of innings. He was in big games for us last year and he has taken that role of being able to do everything. He’s also extremely valuable because he is our DH."

Maroa-Forsyth graduate Aaron Agee has been picking up a lot of relief innings this season as well.

"Aaron's great and he started off red hot this season," Townsend said. "He used to high-leverage situations playing at the (Rend Lake College). He comes to us a junior with some experience and when you have so many new faces in the bullpen, that has been key.

Heart and soul

Leading the team in offense and also keeping the pitching staff rolling is junior catcher Garrett Fritz, an Okaw Valley grad.

"There are times in batting practice that we are talking for an hour about the pitching stuff we want to work on," Caleb Buehrle said. "That's the communication you have with him. He's the best."

Fritz leads the team with three home runs and 16 RBIs and is second in batting average at .340.

"Garrett has been outstanding. From day one, he has been the guy that we can rely on and he has been the most consistent hitter so far," Townsend said. "He is one of the most genuine and nicest guys. Every teammate will say he is their favorite. He is a team-first, do whatever it takes catcher. If your catcher is that type of guy, it is pretty special."

A new standard

Millikin has found success in bridging the gap from last year's historic success to this season. The Big Blue made their first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament last season but had a huge roster turnover as 12 players moved on.

"When I took the job, we set a lot of goals that were far, far down the road and we achieved a lot of those. I think maybe we sold ourselves short last season because we set all of our goals and really didn't have that next goal set," Townsend said. "We achieved the conference and made the regional. I think we went in thinking that we were really happy to be there because the program hadn't been there before. The bar keeps raising but I think emotionally, we used up our bullets in the conference tournament. It was a battle and I don't know if we had anything left."

Townsend has been happy with the play of his freshmen, who are filling in those roster holes this season.

"Our freshmen are playing way better than we expected. Kyle Gibson, Liam McGill (from Bloomington High School) at short and Andy Niebrugge (from Teutopolis) at first," Townsend said. "We knew those guys were very good freshmen and to be performing with the schedule we have played already, says a lot about those guys. We have been super impressed with those guys."

For those returning, the team has a confidence that any game against any opponent is winnable.

"In short, we want to win. We want to keep winning ball games as long as we can and get to where we want to go. When I first got here, it was still that we were so close and we can do this. Now it is kind of become the standard," Buehrle said. "We have gotten there and now it is more comfortable to stay there. Honestly, that's been a big change in just two years."

