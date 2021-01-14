Watch now: Millikin's Jarius Ingram is ready to be tested when 2021 basketball season kicks off Jan. 23

During those hectic times, Big Blue head coach Mark Scherer said he's confident he can depend on Ingram.

“Jarius is a great leader for us and he has gotten much tougher and much stronger since he joined our program,” Scherer said. “He’s been a real positive influence and he will be a key component either as a starter or a backup. I haven’t made the final decision on our point guard spot but I know Jarius is going to play a key role and he will get a lot of minutes for us."

The CCIW games this season will be without fans, which will make every call or coaches' instruction crystal clear in the Griswold Center

"I'm not going to lie, it does take away a little bit of the joy because we feed off fans and the fans feed off of us," Ingram said. "That's part of why we love sports, but, at the same time, when you're out there on the floor, we get in our zone and sometimes you don't even recognize the crowds there because we are so locked in."

Ingram is primed for a larger role on the team and kept up his workouts at the DISC while team practices were stopped for the holidays. Only one person could rent a court at a time due to COVID precautions, but Ingram would gladly take what he could get.