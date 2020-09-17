Watch now: Seeing the other side: Millikin baseball players get a turn at coaching during the university's fall league

DECATUR — For many Millikin baseball players, the university’s Fall Baseball League has put them in a new position — on the bench coaching.
Millikin players serve as coaches for the 14 teams in the fall league that is filled with high school players from across Central Illinois, and many are getting their first coaching experiences.
“I haven't coached a team, but I have done lessons and things like that,” Millikin pitcher Adam Zuk said. “But it is a new and exciting challenge. We were kind of thrown into it a little bit but I think watching (Millikin head coach Brandon Townsend) and (assistant coach Eric Ignatowski), you kind of pick up stuff over the years here and there and that is very helpful.”
Zuk pitched Millikin to the program's first victory at Workman Family Baseball Field in the spring as a senior and when the season was cancelled by the CCIW, his baseball future was uncertain. Getting that lost year of eligibility back pushed Zuk to return.
“I decided it was probably the best time to get my master’s and having another year of eligibility, it kind of worked out perfectly,” he said. “I'm blessed to have another opportunity and have another year and I'm glad that it all worked out.”
Zuk coaches Team Maroon, made up of mostly players from Clinton, and faced his Millikin pitching staff teammate Jared Buzan and his Team Black squad, filled with players from Warrensburg-Latham, on Sunday. Buzan has embraced his new role wholeheartedly.
“I've never coached before and it has been something super new for me and I just want these guys to have fun,” he said. “I know it is a hard time and everyone's going through it, and I know many of them lost their season just like we did and so it is cool to see them get out there and compete again and have fun and enjoy it with their teammates.”
Like Zuk, Buzan has also returned for a "sixth" season following the spring cancellation.
“When the spring ended, I was pretty devastated because I really didn't know what the future held for me, but luckily I got a chance to come back and try to do it all over again,” Buzan said. “Coaching this league has definitely been a joyful experience, and it's nice to be able to see other people be able to play.”
The league has a casual feeling with pitchers getting an even amount of innings on the mound and extended batting lineups. The laid back feeling could be a stumbling block for new coaches trying to direct high school students. but everyone involved appreciates simply getting the chance to play the game they love.
“I think that could have been a challenge for the coaches, but I love to see everyone getting involved and I think everyone deserves the opportunity to play, especially in the league like this where people are just getting their bearings back from taking a long break,” Buzan said. “I think it is important for them all to get a chance and show what they can do.”
‘A different side of the coin’
Millikin assistant baseball coach Eric Ignatowski has enjoyed seeing his players face some of the challenges he does during the season.
"It is fun for them to see a different side of the coin. Some of the things that bother us as a coach, they are dealing now with the same thing and they don't usually see that as a player," he said. "It is fun to see and it makes them grow and appreciate the game in a different way."
Big Blue baseball contact days begin this week, a big step after limited contact since the spring. The fall league has also gotten the team back into the mindset of baseball.
"That was part of the reason why we did this. There has been so much down time and we are trying to do it the right way and go about it the safest way, but getting out here to play and have those experiences to be with teammates and compete has helped a lot, " Ignatowski said. "In life, there are certain things people have to deal with and playing baseball is an escape for lot of people, and I'm glad we are able to get those opportunities in a safe way for so many local and the surrounding area kids."
Before their own practices can begin in earnest, Zuk and Buzan have a little more knowledge to pass along to some players who may end up joining the Big Blue in future freshman classes.
"Any baseball right now is exciting and so just being out there and coaching and being on the field and being a part of it, I feel very fortunate," Zuk said. "I really like to extend some of the knowledge that I have gained over the years here to the pitchers and giving them little tips and tricks and what to kind of expect in college in ways to help them both in the physical and mental side of pitching. It has been very rewarding."
PHOTOS: Millikin beats St. Norbert 7-0 in its first home game at Workman Family Baseball Field
New signage up in the Team Room!! Keeps getting better! pic.twitter.com/mLbnukk5Vp— Millikin Baseball (@BigBlueBaseball) September 3, 2020
