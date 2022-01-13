Watch now: Takeaways from Millikin's loss to Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — A 2008 graduate of Normal Community High School, Andy Etheridge grew up attending basketball games at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center.

In a strange confluence of circumstances, Etheridge found himself in charge of the home team on Wednesday.

As IWU’s acting head coach, Etheridge did not disappoint the Titans and they did not disappoint him in a 78-67 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Millikin.

The eighth-year IWU assistant was elevated to the top spot because head coach Ron Rose was home in COVID-19 quarantine. Etheridge took over a team ranked third nationally but was missing two starters and two key reserves for COVID concerns.

“It was super rewarding,” Etheridge said after the Titans improved to 10-2 and 3-1 in the CCIW. “The guys were awesome. They competed and fought like crazy. It was mental toughness across the board.

"It was truly a testament to Coach Rose and the program he’s built having something like this happen and being able to sustain what we do. ”

Etheridge was appreciative of the encouragement offered to him by IWU alumni.

“The alums were awesome how they’ve been supporting me. I’m very grateful for that,” he said. “It’s really special to be part of this Titan family.”

Here are more takeaways from a memorable night at Shirk Center.

A new Big Blue?

Millikin slipped to 8-7 and 3-3 in the CCIW. The Big Blue were a combined 5-33 the past two seasons.

“I was displeased with the start,” said first-year coach Kramer Soderberg. “But in the face of adversity against a damn good ballclub, they didn’t blink. They battled back and took the lead. That shows real character out of our guys which I’m really proud of.”

Millikin freshman JT Welch hopes to part of a turnaround in the Big Blue program.

“I came here and all my teammates came here with Coach Sodie trying to make a culture change,” Welch said. “Anyone at that game can tell it’s a different Millikin than in the past. That’s one thing we’re definitely proud of.”

Saints alive

The matchup of the evening was IWU junior Luke Yoder against Welch. The guards are former teammates at Central Catholic High School.

“It was fun playing him for the first time. I always played with him and never against him,” Yoder said. “It was cool. He’s a good player, and he’s going to get a lot better.”

Yoder finished with 18 points, a career-high seven rebounds and three steals.

Welch was intimately familiar with his surroundings at Shirk Center.

“I was running around here as a little guy. I practiced and played here, Holiday Classic, Intercity (Tournament),” said Welch. “I wish we could have got a win, but it was fun.”

The son of Central Catholic coach Jason Welch, JT totaled 10 points and five rebounds.

“Luke is a good friend of mine. He’s a great player and an even better person,” Welch said. “I’m always going to be good friends with Luke. I don’t like playing against him, and I didn’t like practicing against him ever. But he’s a great guy.”

