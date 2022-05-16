'We would have paid to play:' Millikin women's basketball reunion celebrates five decades of greatness

DECATUR — During Saturday's celebration of 50 years of women's athletics at Millikin University, five decades of women's basketball player gathered together to celebrate the history of the Big Blue's first and most successful women's program.

At the event, which included the naming of Griswold Center's court after former head women's basketball coach Lori Kerans, current head coach Olivia Lett showed the team's award night highlight montage from a 23-7 season that saw the Big Blue win two NCAA Tournament games, their first since the 2004-05 season when Millikin was DIII national champions.

The video was moving for Martha (Rainous) Goller, a 1972 Millikin graduate, and member of the original 1970 Big Blue women's basketball team.

"(I) noticed that everyone cared, everyone was in there hustling and they were well-coached. They knew exactly where they were supposed to be and when they were supposed to be there," Goller said. "They really cared and I could definitely see the family in it. They were everything a good basketball team needs to be. I was thinking that I wouldn't have been the towel girl on that team."

Lett became the program's third head coach in 2018, taking over for Kerans, who led the program for 32 seasons. The reunion was Lett's first time meeting some of the trailblazers of the program who had played under the program's first coach Harriett Crannell.

"I think it is easy to hear the history and think about how great the program has been, but it doesn't mean that this many people are going to show up for a reunion. The program really is a family," Lett said. "To hear Martha talk about watching some of our clips and she describing our play, that was really cool. We don't know what the difference is and for her to explain that difference was special."

Goller reunited with former teammates Nelle Bradford and Pat (McCormick) Winn, both 1973 graduates, at the reunion, picking up with them as if no time had gone by.

"It goes back to it being a family. I hadn't see Martha in 40 years and Pat in 30, but you can walk right back into it. I felt like it has been a family since the beginning and (listening to the current players talk), that hasn't changed at all," Bradford said. "I think all three of us are immensely proud of where (the team) has ended up and where it has gone. It was Coach Crannell and Coach Kerans. Those are the people that really did it."

'We would have paid'

The women's team began in 1970 — two years ahead of the Title IX legislation — thanks to the dedication of Crannell, Millikin's physical education professor from 1967-1994, who repeatedly met with administrators to get funding for a team.

Previously, women participated in sports on campus through the Women's Athletic Association (WAA), which was Winn's first sports experience.

"Growing up, we didn't have any girls sports at my high school, except for one track meet at the end of the year and that was it," she said. "Coming into college and playing basketball, we didn't have any (background) in it."

When Crannell was looking for players, the trio joined up. Goller at forward, Bradford at forward/center and Winn at guard.

"We used to play intramurals all the time and so it wasn't a hard thing to say, 'Sure, we will play basketball together,'" Goller said. "Even though we didn't even know how to play basketball as well, we were just willing to always be a team."

The excitement around the first seasons was hard to contain.

"I think we were so happy to play that we would have paid them to be able to play," Bradford said. "In a way, we did because we didn't have anything at the start. We didn't have any instruction or any background. We just liked to play."

Bradford's parents were supportive of her sporting endeavors as a child and attended the first women's games.

"In my mind, I never felt that I was being discriminated against. (My parents) always told me that if I wanted to play a sport, that I should go play," Bradford said. "My parents came to every game and they were about two of the five people that were there in the stands. My mom was an incredibly enthusiastic person so she was cheering for us, but you don't play for the people in the stands. We played for each other."

Crannell's impact

Crannell coached the women's team from 1970 to 1986, leading the team to its first NCAA DIII tournament appearance in 1982.

"She would run us to death and made us pass a thousand times," Winn said. "That was great and what we needed. She was strict and thank goodness because we needed it. We were scrappers.

"I'm 71 and she is probably the person that left the biggest imprint on my life, besides my parents. She was a mentor and a coach and she was a friend. She understood and if you needed anything that you could go to her."

Goller was thirsty for athletic competition and she would sometimes go to Crannell's gym class and join in.

"In my spare time, I would just show and play whatever they were playing. She never said one thing about it. She knew that I just needed to come and be a part of it," Goller said. "I would sometimes go three hours in her classes and she knew internally that I needed that. I appreciated that she would just do the right thing."

Crannell was a mentor to Bradford, who continued her athletics career after graduating.

"I played golf for a couple years after this at Hilton Head and I ended up not qualifying for the LPGA," Bradford said. "I was footloose for those years afterward and I would talk to her about what I should do next. She gave me some good ideas and thoughts and that's how she influenced us all. She expected us to do our best and that didn't necessarily mean win."

Lori Kerans Court

Kerans, who is now Millikin's director of major gifts, was instrumental in planning the 50th anniversary celebration and during the weekend's gala dinner, her four decades with the university were honored when the Griswold Center's court was named Lori Kerans Court.

"We had five decades of women's basketball players sitting in this room today and the success that the current team is having is because of those first four decades, especially the classes from the 1970s," Kerans said. "It is on their shoulders that we are standing. They started all of this."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.