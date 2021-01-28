Wheaton women's basketball rallies to beat Millikin

WHEATON -- The Millikin women's basketball team lost to Wheaton, 90-83, on Thursday at the King Arena in Wheaton.

Millikin had a strong first quarter leading 19-10 at the end of the frame. The two teams played even in the second quarter scoring 20 points each giving the Big Blue a 39-30 advantage at halftime.

Millikin opened the third quarter with a 12-6 run and pushed out to a 51-36 lead with 7:13 left in the quarter. Wheaton made 12-of-14 (86%) shots in the third quarter including going 3-for-3 from 3-point range to make it a one point Millikin advantage, 61-60, at the end of the period.

Millikin went cold in the third period making 6-for-16 (37.5%). The Thunder outscored Millikin 30-22 in the final quarter to pull out the seven-point win. The Thunder made 10-of-13 (77 percent) from the field in the fourth quarter including making 3-of-3 from long range.

For the game, Millikin (1-1) shot 43% (26-for-67) and went 9-for-27 (33%) from 3-point range. Wheaton shot 59% (32-for-54) while making 9-of-11 from 3-point range. Wheaton out rebounded Millikin 39-30.

Freshman Elyce Knudsen had a career high 29 points making 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. She added six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Hildebrand scored 12 points with six rebounds.