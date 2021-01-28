 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheaton women's basketball rallies to beat Millikin
0 comments

Wheaton women's basketball rallies to beat Millikin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elyce Knudsen Olivia Lett

Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) talks with women's head coach Olivia Lett. 

 MILLIKIN SPORTS INFORMATION

WHEATON -- The Millikin women's basketball team lost to Wheaton, 90-83, on Thursday at the King Arena in Wheaton. 

Millikin had a strong first quarter leading 19-10 at the end of the frame. The two teams played even in the second quarter scoring 20 points each giving the Big Blue a 39-30 advantage at halftime.

Millikin opened the third quarter with a 12-6 run and pushed out to a 51-36 lead with 7:13 left in the quarter. Wheaton made 12-of-14 (86%) shots in the third quarter including going 3-for-3 from 3-point range to make it a one point Millikin advantage, 61-60, at the end of the period.

Millikin went cold in the third period making 6-for-16 (37.5%). The Thunder outscored Millikin 30-22 in the final quarter to pull out the seven-point win. The Thunder made 10-of-13 (77 percent) from the field in the fourth quarter including making 3-of-3 from long range.

For the game, Millikin (1-1) shot 43% (26-for-67) and went 9-for-27 (33%) from 3-point range. Wheaton shot 59% (32-for-54) while making 9-of-11 from 3-point range. Wheaton out rebounded Millikin 39-30.

Freshman Elyce Knudsen had a career high 29 points making 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. She added six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Hildebrand scored 12 points with six rebounds.

Wheaton's (2-0) top scorer was Hannah Williams with 31 points, followed by Hannah Swider and Annie Tate each with 19.

The two teams will play again on Saturday at the Griswold Center. No spectators are allowed to attend the games per the conference's COVID-19 protocols.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News