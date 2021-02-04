 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter weather postpones Millikin men's basketball game at Augustana College, women add game with Illinois Wesleyan
0 comments

Winter weather postpones Millikin men's basketball game at Augustana College, women add game with Illinois Wesleyan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Millikin basketball meta
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Millikin men's basketball game at Augustana scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to a winter storm warning in the Rock Island area.

The two teams will now play at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 at Augustana.

The teams are scheduled to play at the Griswold Center on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Augustana at Millikin men's game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 has been moved to 7 p.m. to allow for a little more recovery time for the teams.

Millikin is scheduled to host Carthage College on Monday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. in a makeup date for the Jan. 25 game was postponed due to a winter storm in Wisconsin.

Women add game at Illinois Wesleyan

After having Thursday's scheduled game against Augustana postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Vikings, the Millikin women’s basketball team has added a game tonight (Thursday) at Illinois Wesleyan University at 7 p.m. 

The Titans have yet to play a game this season after COVID protocols and winter weather has postponed all of its scheduled game so far this season.

The Millikin women's team will now play at Carthage on Saturday at 2 p.m., instead of the originally announced makeup date of Monday, Feb. 8.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News