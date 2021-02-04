Winter weather postpones Millikin men's basketball game at Augustana College, women add game with Illinois Wesleyan

DECATUR — The Millikin men's basketball game at Augustana scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to a winter storm warning in the Rock Island area.

The two teams will now play at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 at Augustana.

The teams are scheduled to play at the Griswold Center on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Augustana at Millikin men's game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 has been moved to 7 p.m. to allow for a little more recovery time for the teams.

Millikin is scheduled to host Carthage College on Monday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. in a makeup date for the Jan. 25 game was postponed due to a winter storm in Wisconsin.

Women add game at Illinois Wesleyan