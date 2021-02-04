Winter weather postpones Millikin men's basketball game at Augustana College

DECATUR — The Millikin men's basketball game at Augustana scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to a winter storm warning in the Rock Island area.

The is the second cancellation for Millikin's basketball programs this week. The Big Blue women's team had their games on Thursday and Saturday with Augustana postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Vikings. The Millikin women's team will now play at Carthage on Saturday at 2 p.m., instead of the originally announced makeup date of Monday, Feb. 8.