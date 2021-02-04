Winter weather postpones Millikin men's basketball game at Augustana College

DECATUR — The Millikin men's basketball game at Augustana scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to a winter storm warning in the Rock Island area.
No makeup date has been set at this time.
The teams are scheduled to play at the Griswold Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The is the second cancellation for Millikin's basketball programs this week. The Big Blue women's team had their games on Thursday and Saturday with Augustana postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Vikings. The Millikin women's team will now play at Carthage on Saturday at 2 p.m., instead of the originally announced makeup date of Monday, Feb. 8.