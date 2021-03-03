With CCIW tournament here, Effingham graduate and Millikin sophomore Miranda Fox making an impact outside the box score

"Even in high school, I wasn't a big scorer. This year I have been able to score a little bit more (6.8 points per game), which is nice. Points don't necessarily mean a lot to me and my goal is the little things, like get the loose balls and getting the rebounds."

Millikin (8-3) begins play in the quarterfinals of the CCIW tournament as the playoff's No. 1 seed against North Central (2-10) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Originally seeded No. 2 behind Wheaton College (11-1), the Thunder withdrew from the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We lost to (North Central) up at their place and so it is nice to try to go get that back," Lett said. "This whole year has been interesting in terms of trying to get ready to play kind of at the last minute. It is all about who can adjust the fastest and be ready to go."

Fox said Millikin, which is on a three-game winning streak, has used the short regular season to be at their peak for the playoffs.