With CCIW tournament here, Effingham graduate and Millikin sophomore Miranda Fox making an impact outside the box score

DECATUR — As a freshman on the Millikin women's basketball team last season, Effingham graduate Miranda Fox was expecting to get about 15 minutes of playing time as she grew accustomed to the college game.
But an injury to Millikin point guard Aubrey Magro pushed Fox into the spotlight. She played the second-most minutes on the team, just behind CCIW All-Conference selection and team leading scorer Jordan Hildebrand.
"No, I didn't anticipate that last year. I had to step into a big role because (Magro) was a great leader on the court," Fox said. "It wasn't something that I was able to do easily. My teammates were a great help in making me more confident and talking me up. I'm blessed enough to have my team there the entire time pushing me."
Fox went on to lead the team with 50 steals and, along with Abby Ratsch, co-led the team with 62 assists. She also averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and was selected as last year's most improved player.
"I think I definitely got a lot more confidence. That comes with playing time, getting to know your teammates, and bonding on and off the court," Fox said. "Skill wise, (Big Blue head coach Olivia Lett) is very good at teaching individual skills and so I grew in my ball handling and looking for my shot. A big thing for me was simply passing up the court in transition. I wasn't as strong at that and I worked on it in a lot of drills, just working on getting it up in transition."
Lett feels Fox's contribution comes outside the box score.
"Miranda has been someone who is steady for us over the past two years. She racks up the little things that might not show up in the stat line," Lett said. "She took four charges in a game recently. That is something that people don't always notice. She finds a way to be one of our leading rebounders and get the buckets that we need, at the times that we need them. She makes big plays, whether it is taking a charge, getting a steal or helping us get a defensive stop."
Sacrificing her body for the team has become a goal in each game for Fox.
"My goal is to take at least one charge a game. Sometimes I get called for blocking but, with our defense, we should be able to get a couple a game. Getting four in a game was kind of nice," Fox said. "I like defense and I like getting down and grinding it out and getting a steal and a pass out in transition.
"Even in high school, I wasn't a big scorer. This year I have been able to score a little bit more (6.8 points per game), which is nice. Points don't necessarily mean a lot to me and my goal is the little things, like get the loose balls and getting the rebounds."
Millikin (8-3) begins play in the quarterfinals of the CCIW tournament as the playoff's No. 1 seed against North Central (2-10) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Originally seeded No. 2 behind Wheaton College (11-1), the Thunder withdrew from the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.
"We lost to (North Central) up at their place and so it is nice to try to go get that back," Lett said. "This whole year has been interesting in terms of trying to get ready to play kind of at the last minute. It is all about who can adjust the fastest and be ready to go."
Fox said Millikin, which is on a three-game winning streak, has used the short regular season to be at their peak for the playoffs.
"We have performed a lot better than some people thought. We are definitely a young team and we have great leaders," she said. "We all have the expectations and the mindset that we are the hardest workers in the CCIW and we are going to perform. I think we are peaking at the right time. We went through a little drought with shooting but we have a team where we don't just go to practice. We are always trying to get extra shots in the gym and so I think it is a really good time for our team."
Here's a look at Thursday's game:
Time: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Location: Griswold Center
Radio: Fox Sports 1050AM in the greater Decatur area and online at www.nowdecatur.com
Live Video: athletics.millikin.edu/watch
Series: Millikin leads the series 51-24.
Last Meeting: Feb 13, 2021: North Central won 68-55 in Naperville.
Notes: North Central closed out its season with a pair of losses to Wheaton College. Knudsen led Millikin in scoring in both games against North Central, scoring 22 and 15 points. Haydn Braun and Rebekah Foley provided most of the Cardinal offense in their victory as Braun scored 20, followed by Foley with 19 points.
Watch now: Millikin’s Aubrey Staton talks about the game against Elmhurst
Watch now: Millikin’s Jordan Hildebrand
Watch now: Millikin’s Olivia Lett talks about her team
Watch now: Game action from Millikin’s win over Elmhurst
Abby Ratsch 1 022021.JPG
Aubrey Magro 1 022021.JPG
Aubrey Staton 1 022021.JPG
Bailey Coffman 1 022021.JPG
Bailey Coffman 2 022021.JPG
Elyce Knudsen 1 022021.JPG
Jazmin Brown 1 022021.JPG
Jordan Hildebrand 1 022021.JPG
Miranda Fox 1 022021.JPG
Miranda Fox 2 022021.JPG
Natalie Snyder 1 022021.JPG
Sophie Darden 1 022021.JPG
See more photos from Millikin's win over Elmhurst.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten