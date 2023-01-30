With spot in conference tournament clinched, Millikin going for 14th straight

DECATUR — The Millikin women’s basketball team will be going for its 14th straight win on Wednesday when its host North Park at 7 p.m.

With six games remaining in the conference season, Millikin sits in first place in the standings with a 10-0 record. After winning over North Central on Saturday, Millikin became the first team to clinch a spot in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament. Millikin has a two-game lead over second place Carroll.

Millikin knocked off North Central 86-60 on Saturday. The Big Blue never trailed and led 46-28 at halftime. The Big Blue's largest lead of the game was 34 points in the final three minutes. Millikin shot 41 percent (31-75) from the field and made 7-18 (39 percent) from three point range. Millikin won the rebounding battle 45-34 and forced the Cardinals to commit 24 turnovers.

he Big Blue’s top scorer was junior Elyce Knudsen with 25 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Bailey Coffman added 20 points. Emily White scored 12 points and Sarah Isaf added 11.

Millikin opened the conference season back in late November with a 59-39 win over North Park. The Big Blue held North Park to 29 percent (16-55) shooting from the field and dominated the rebounding battle 52-39. North Park was 1-17 from three-point range. The Big Blue battled through its own shooting woes, making 35 percent (21-60) and going 2-9 from three-point range. Sophie Darden led Millikin with a double double with a career high 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chelsea McCullum had 13 points followed by Knudsen with 12. Abby Ratsch had nine rebounds, six points and three assists. Ester Miller led North Park with 14 points.

In action through January 30, Knudsen is ranked third in all of NCAA Division III in field goals made with 166 and is sixth in points scored at 417 and sixth in points per game at 21.9.

Knudsen is ranked 11th on the Millikin all-time career scoring with 1,281 career points in 62 games. She is closing in on the top 10 with Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Famer Betty Ray sitting 10th on the list with 1,297 (89 games).

North Park enters Wednesday’s game on a six-game losing streak. The Vikings lost on Saturday to Carroll 85-44. The Pioneer defense held the Vikings to single digit scoring totals in both the first and third quarters. For the Vikings, Elisha Dunlap scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting, followed by seven points from Victoria Perry.

MILLIKIN MEN

Difficult stretch ahead

The Millikin men’s basketball begins a difficult five-game stretch to finish the season on Wednesday when it travels to North Park in Chicago. The Big Blue will play four of its final games on the road including two this week at North Park and Wheaton College, who are tied for first place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

After hosting Illinois Wesleyan on February 8, the Big Blue close out the season with trips to Carthage and Carroll in Wisconsin.

Millikin heads into Wednesday’s game on a positive note after knocking off North Central 73-70 on Saturday. The game featured 14 lead changes and two ties. North Central had an 11-point lead with 5:47 left to play, but the Big Blue used a 10-0 run to get back into the game.

Freshman Nate Straughter scored 13 points in the final five minutes of the game to spur the Big Blue comeback. Straughter hit a three-pointer with 2:33 to play to give the Big Blue the lead for good at 66-65. Straughter would add two more baskets to extend the Millikin advantage to 70-67 with 34 seconds remaining. A Demarcus Bond steal led to him converting two at the free throw line to make it 72-67. After the Cardinals pulled to within two with eight seconds left to play, Straughter capped off the scoring with a free throw to give the Big Blue its final margin of victory. Straughter led Millikin with a career high 22 points with 14 coming in the second half.

JT Welch added 12 for Millikin and Chase Travis had 10 points.

North Park is playing well under first year head coach Sean Smith. The Vikings' run to first place in the CCIW began on November 30 when they won at the Griswold Center 64-62. Millikin had trouble with the North Park pressing defense, committing 23 turnovers, including 17 in the first half.

North Park has won five straight including a 73-54 win over Carroll on Saturday. The Vikings feature a balanced attack with four players averaging double figures scoring.

Millikin will likely continue to be without starter Drake Stevenson and key reserve Landon Hullinger on Wednesday due to injuries.

