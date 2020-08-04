NCAA Board of Governors meets, but no decision announced on fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NCAA Board of Governors met Tuesday with “NCAA fall sports championships” as item 4c on its agenda.

The Board of Governors was expected to decide whether the NCAA would sponsor championship tournaments in fall sports, cancel fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic or offer other options.

And while there was no announcement from the NCAA after the meeting, a report from Brian McLaughlin of Hero Sports indicated any such ruling on the fate of FCS football would come Wednesday morning.

While several FCS conferences have canceled their seasons, including the influential Colonial Athletic Conference, leagues such as the Missouri Valley, Big Sky, Big South, Ohio Valley, Pioneer, Southern and Southland conferences have expressed a desire to go forward with a season.

And, national power James Madison and Elon of the Colonial have announced intentions to assemble a nonconference schedule for the coming season.

The NCAA has control over whether the FCS playoffs are held or not, but the organization cannot prohibit schools from playing a regular season slate.