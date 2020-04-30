NCAA faces lawsuit over violence against women at colleges

The suit accuses a men's track athlete at Michigan State of rape in 2017, and it accuses football players at Nebraska of rape in 2018 and 2019 and of nonconsensual groping in 2019. It also accuses a Nebraska athlete of rape in 2015, and a men's basketball player at the America East school of rape in 2019.

The suit includes allegations of rape against three Michigan State basketball players in 2015. The woman who made those allegations spoke about them last year and filed a lawsuit in 2018.

The lawsuit against the NCAA alleges that after the female track athlete at Michigan State was raped by a member of the men's team, she reported the rape to an assistant coach, who told her “if she pursued any claims against (the man), no one would like her, and that because (she) is ‘pretty,’ she would become a ‘distraction.’”

The suit says members of the men's track team threatened her if she pursued charges. The suit says the woman was removed from the sprint squad so she would not be around the man she said raped her.

The female track athlete also filed her own suit against Michigan State. The school would not comment on the suit against the NCAA, while spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said it would be inappropriate to comment about the suit against MSU.