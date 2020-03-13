NCAA plans to extend eligibility of spring sports athletes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The NCAA needs to figure out logistics including scholarship limits, roster size and a few other nuances.

The association also is trying to determine what — if anything — it could do for winter-sport athletes. In basketball, many of the top players will have headed to the pros already, so granting another year wouldn't do much for them.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said he plans to push for legislation that would allow seniors to return to school and for roster exemptions that would help make it happen.

“I think any senior who had a championship opportunity taken away because of this should get another year,” he said Friday. “I don’t know if the NCAA will take that up. But you have track athletes, you have gymnasts, you have swimmers and divers, and basketball, that what they worked for all year was taken away. I think we should give those kids another year. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know.

“Yeah, we’ll have that conversation,” he said. “That makes a lot of sense and it’s the humane, fair thing to do.”