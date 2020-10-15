‘Our voice matters:’ How Illinois athletes worked to boost voter registration through Big Ten and campus initiatives

Senior wide receiver Trevon Sidney, who recorded a public service announcement about voting for Illinois, plans to mail his ballot to his dad in California, who will deliver it in person for him.

“I didn’t pay attention to any of that before,” he said. “There’s just stuff happening in the world that needs to change and it’s been needing to change. The more recent instances have sparked me, and I’m just starting to pay attention a little more.

“As a country, yes, we have a leader, but it’s all of us together. Our voice matters. A lot people think voting isn’t going to do anything. A lot of people, like I was, weren’t into it. But I just tell them, all of it matters.”

The sports world has ramped up its calls for social justice and its outreach on voting.

Several NBA, NFL and MLB arenas will be used as polling places. Players and analysts pushed voting reminders during the NBA playoffs. The NCAA is granting athletes a day off to vote, with practices and competitions in all sports prohibited on Nov. 3.

Still, talking to classmates and teammates about politics can be awkward. Conversations about voting can appeal to those who aren’t so outspoken about their beliefs.