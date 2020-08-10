Report: Big Ten cancels football season, follows Mid-American Conference's decision to cancel fall sports due to coronavirus

The decision came roughly a month after the Big Ten announced that “if the conference is able to participate in fall sports,” the conference would limit all competition to the Big Ten. Those changes limited the Big Ten football schedule to 10 games. The conference released a 10-game football schedule on Wednesday.

At the time, the Big Ten released a statement on its decision in regards to the safety of those involved in the season.

“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority,” the statement read.

The Mid-American Conference’s decision to cancel fall sports came in part because of the financial burden of trying to maintain coronavirus protocols. The presidents of the 12 schools involved in the MAC are exploring the possibility of a spring season.

“The Council of Presidents unanimously voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority,” the MAC statement read. “It is the intention of the membership to provide competitive opportunities for the student-athletes in these sports during the spring semester of 2021.