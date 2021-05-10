Millikin softball advances with 2 wins in CCIW Softball Tournament

On Saturday, Millikin rallied to win 7-6 over North Central College in 10 innings.

Trailing 2-0, Millikin scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Millikin quickly took the lead in the fourth. Pinch hitter Aubrey Hunt doubled through the right side of the infield to put a runner in scoring position for the Big Blue.

Gretchen Gould tallied another hit for MU, then Lexus Tennison (Bloomington) reached on an error to load the bases. A walk issued to Maddie Holland (Shelbyville) plated one, then a walk drawn by Trenkle scored another to knot the score at two. Blake knocked in the go-ahead run with a single to left field.

The Cardinals regained the lead and were up 5-3 after five innings. The Big Blue chipped away at the two run deficit in the sixth. Trenkle and Blake drew back to back walks, and Trenkle later scored on a sacrifice fly by Foreman.

North Central led 6-4 after six innings. Millikin used a two out rally in the top of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Holland reached on an infield single to put a baserunner on for MU and scored when Kailey Pulec sent a double down the left field line. Pulec crossed the plate on an infield single by Trenkle to tie the game at six apiece.