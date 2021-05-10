Millikin softball advances with 2 wins in CCIW Softball Tournament

DECATUR -- The Millikin softball team won its first two games in the 2021 CCIW Softball Tournament Championships played at the Workman Family Softball Field.
On Thursday, Millikin opened tournament play with a 9-5 win over Augustana College. Aly Armstrong (Effingham) picked up her 16th win of the season recording seven strikeouts in her six inning of work on the mound.
Trailing 1-0, Millikin scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Millikin loaded the bases and got an RBI single from freshman Rylee Blake and a RBI hit-by-pitch from Kaylee Goluch to take a 2-1 lead. Millikin scored two runs on wild pitches before freshman Leah Foreman (Riverton) drove home the fifth run of the inning with a single to left.
Millikin added two runs in the third thanks to a Vikings error. The Big Blue scored two more in the bottom of the sixth. Skielyr Trenkle doubled and later scored on fielders’ choice by Blake. Forman drove home the final run of the game with a sacrifice fly.
On Saturday, Millikin rallied to win 7-6 over North Central College in 10 innings.
Trailing 2-0, Millikin scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Millikin quickly took the lead in the fourth. Pinch hitter Aubrey Hunt doubled through the right side of the infield to put a runner in scoring position for the Big Blue.
Gretchen Gould tallied another hit for MU, then Lexus Tennison (Bloomington) reached on an error to load the bases. A walk issued to Maddie Holland (Shelbyville) plated one, then a walk drawn by Trenkle scored another to knot the score at two. Blake knocked in the go-ahead run with a single to left field.
The Cardinals regained the lead and were up 5-3 after five innings. The Big Blue chipped away at the two run deficit in the sixth. Trenkle and Blake drew back to back walks, and Trenkle later scored on a sacrifice fly by Foreman.
North Central led 6-4 after six innings. Millikin used a two out rally in the top of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Holland reached on an infield single to put a baserunner on for MU and scored when Kailey Pulec sent a double down the left field line. Pulec crossed the plate on an infield single by Trenkle to tie the game at six apiece.
After two scoreless innings, Blake led off the top of the 10th with a walk. Goluch advanced Blake to second with a sacrifice bunt, and the winning run was plated on a Hunt single down the left field line.
Armstrong picked up the win for the Big Blue with six strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.
Millikin (29-11) will face Illinois Wesleyan on Friday at noon at the Workman Family Softball Field.