Millikin softball routs Illinois Wesleyan

In their second meeting in two days, Millikin started off in the scoring column early. Kaylee Goluch drew a walk in the bottom of the first to put a runner on, then scored from first on a Leah Foreman double to right center. Foreman scored after Gretchen Gould singled through the left side of the infield.

Millikin tacked on six more as they batted around the order in the fourth inning. Lexus Tennison began the inning with a single up the middle. Maddie Holland picked up an RBI when Tennison crossed the plate on her double to left field. Kailey Pulec advanced Holland with an infield single, and Holland crossed the plate on an RBI groundout off the bat of Skielyr Trenkle. Rylee Blake knocked in another run for the Big Blue with a single up the middle then crossed the plate when Goluch doubled to center. The final two runs of the game for Millikin were scored when Gould sent a single through the left side.