Millikin softball routs Illinois Wesleyan

DECATUR -- The Millikin softball team became CCIW Tournament champions on Saturday with an 8-0 victory against the Illinois Wesleyan Titans on Saturday, May 15. With the win, Big Blue softball earned its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1990.
In their second meeting in two days, Millikin started off in the scoring column early. Kaylee Goluch drew a walk in the bottom of the first to put a runner on, then scored from first on a Leah Foreman double to right center. Foreman scored after Gretchen Gould singled through the left side of the infield.
Millikin tacked on six more as they batted around the order in the fourth inning. Lexus Tennison began the inning with a single up the middle. Maddie Holland picked up an RBI when Tennison crossed the plate on her double to left field. Kailey Pulec advanced Holland with an infield single, and Holland crossed the plate on an RBI groundout off the bat of Skielyr Trenkle. Rylee Blake knocked in another run for the Big Blue with a single up the middle then crossed the plate when Goluch doubled to center. The final two runs of the game for Millikin were scored when Gould sent a single through the left side.
Aly Armstrong was the winning pitcher for Millikin, notching her 19th of the 2021 season. In her five innings of work, she allowed two hits, walking one and striking out three. Natalie Grubczak took the loss for Illinois Wesleyan, giving up nine hits and walking two in 3.1 innings.
The Big Blue finished the regular season with a 31-11 record and will host the NCAA Tournament Regional Thurs., May 20 through Sat., May 22.
