Tournaments over Thanksgiving? Bubbles? ‘May Madness’? Big Ten coaches are bullish on a basketball season: ‘We’re going to play in some way, shape or form.’

Big Ten fans have lost their football Saturdays, lost faith in some of their leaders and might lost their sanity. Your grilled brats and Old Oaken Bucket are not returning this fall.

But hang in there.

The league’s basketball coaches are positively bullish, predicting you will be able to fill out a bracket in 2021. Of that, they are (almost) certain.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, “that we’re going to play in some way, shape or form.”

Said Michigan State’s Tom Izzo: “I don’t think there’s any question we are going to play. We have learned a lot from football.”

One more from Izzo: “There is no way we are not playing an NCAA Tournament.”

NCAA Senior Vice President Dan Gavitt said as much during a recent Zoom interview with Andy Katz: “We are going to have a tournament that will be special. We have our preferences but if we have to adjust to the virus, we will adjust accordingly.”

Gavitt also said decisions on the 2020-21 season would be announced in mid-September.

So that gives us almost four weeks to speculate on how teams and leagues can pull this off.