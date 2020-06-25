Shelbyville grad Tyler Pasley earns third team academic All-American status

SHELBYVILLE — Tyler Pasley, a 2017 Shelbyville graduate, became the first male cross-country runner at the University of Illinois Springfield to be named a named a third team CoSIDA Academic All-American.
“It means a great deal to me,” said Pasley, who will be entering his senior year. “I am excited and happy to represent the team like that. It is great to do that for the Prairie Stars and is a great honor.”
Pasley was also named to the Great Lakes Valley Conference GEICO Academic All-Conference. In order to qualify you have to have a 3.30 cumulative grade point average or higher for the school year. The Environmental Science major earned all-conference and all-region honors in cross country in 2019.
In addition the son of Joe and Kelly Jo Pasley for the third straight year earned the Brother James Gaffney FSC Distinguished Scholar Award. The award goes to student-athletes who earned a 4.0 for the 2019-20 school year.
In the cross country campaign, Pasley finished seventh at the GLVC Championships and 22nd at the NCAA Regional Championships to earn his postseason honors. During the year, he also won the UIS Invitational for the second straight year.
Pasley was also the most successful runner at the GLVC Indoor Track and Field meet. He finished third in both the 3,000 and 5,000 meter races. During the track and field season, Pasley ran a NCAA Provisional mark in the 5,000 (14:45.09) (but missed going on because of the limit of runners going on). He won the 3,000m race at the Hilltop Invitational.
“I had an all right year in cross country,” said Palsey. “The team earned the highlight of the year as we moved up from 13th place to second in the GLVC. That was the greatest accomplishment. I was really glad to be a part of that.”
Pasley also has someone he has known for a long time on the team in 2016 Shelbyville grad Preston Henze.
“It has been really nice to have a familiar face and he reminds me of home and where I came from,” said Pasley. “We are friends outside of running also and it is nice to have someone check in on me.”
In his career, Pasley is a two-time all-GLVC cross country runner, and has won one GLVC Cross Country Runner of the Week award. He is tied for the school record by winning three races in his career. In track and field, Pasley has scored in five individual events at the GLVC Track and Field Championships, including three third-place finishes.
In track he runs the 5K and 10K and actually enjoys the 10K more. His best 5K is 14:45 and that was in the indoor season, while his best 10K is 31:31 which was outside.
Cross country is an 8K during the regular season and a 10K in the postseason. His best 8K time is 25:24.
Pasley said it didn’t take much for him to increase the distance from high school.
“I really enjoy the longer distances,” said Pasley. “It is what I have always wanted. “
As for his experience so far at the Division II school, Pasley said, “It has been an amazing experience. I have had a great time at UIS in general and in running. I like coach Tyler Pence. He is someone who knows what he is doing. The more miles you go the faster your time gets.”
His goal in track is to qualify for nationals.
As for this cross country season in the fall, Pasley said, “We will definitely have a team. I have heard stories of teams being cut like Akron. What the season will look like I don’t know. My No. 1 goal is to have a national berth as a team. UIS has never had been there as a team and I hope to help us get there. Getting to nationals would be amazing and I would be representing UIS and Shelbyville. It has been my goal since day one.”
Pasley’s advice for high school students that want to run at the collegiate level is, “Find a program that you feel most at home with and fit in. Who has worked the hardest get there.”
Henze earns awards in senior year
Preston Henze, a 2016 Shelbyville grad who was on the inaugural UIS cross country team, finished his career with the Prairie Stars earning GLVC Academic All-Conference and he finished earning the award all four years.
He was also named to the GLVC Council of President's Academic Excellence Award. Twenty-six Prairie Stars earned the award for completing their UIS careers with a 3.50 GPA or higher.
In cross country last fall he finished 72nd in the GLVC meet with a time of 27:46.50. He was also a member of the 4x400 relay team that scored with a seventh-place finish.
PHOTOS: Shelbyville track sectional from 2014
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!