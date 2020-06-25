Shelbyville grad Tyler Pasley earns third team academic All-American status

“I had an all right year in cross country,” said Palsey. “The team earned the highlight of the year as we moved up from 13th place to second in the GLVC. That was the greatest accomplishment. I was really glad to be a part of that.”

Pasley also has someone he has known for a long time on the team in 2016 Shelbyville grad Preston Henze.

“It has been really nice to have a familiar face and he reminds me of home and where I came from,” said Pasley. “We are friends outside of running also and it is nice to have someone check in on me.”

In his career, Pasley is a two-time all-GLVC cross country runner, and has won one GLVC Cross Country Runner of the Week award. He is tied for the school record by winning three races in his career. In track and field, Pasley has scored in five individual events at the GLVC Track and Field Championships, including three third-place finishes.

In track he runs the 5K and 10K and actually enjoys the 10K more. His best 5K is 14:45 and that was in the indoor season, while his best 10K is 31:31 which was outside.

Cross country is an 8K during the regular season and a 10K in the postseason. His best 8K time is 25:24.