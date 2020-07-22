Tuscola graduate, Lincoln Land sophomore Natalie Bates must wait until spring for volleyball

She saw the writing on the wall and has been back in Tuscola, and away from her teammates, for months as the pandemic has upended life in sports. There's light at the end of the tunnel — finally.

“I was definitely disappointed and bummed when I found out we would not be playing in the fall," Bates said. "I had a feeling it was going to happen. ... When everything was going on and I was hearing about other sports being canceled and people were talking about not having classes this fall, that’s when it really hit that we might not have our season. I’m really hoping we get to have it in the spring and everything will be controlled by then."

Volleyball will be allowed 60 consecutive days for practice and scrimmages from Aug. 15-Nov. 15 and allowed five scrimmages total for the year with a maximum of two allowed in the spring.

Practices will be permitted to begin on Jan. 11, 2021 and competition can begin on Jan. 29, 2021 with a maximum of 21 competition dates. All regular season, region and district competition must be completed by April 3, 2021, and the NJCAA Volleyball championships will be held from April 15-17, 2021.