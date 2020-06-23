Column: A 60-game MLB season might not sound like much. But pulling it off with the coronavirus still out there would be a major feat.

The lost revenue caused by the pandemic clouds the possibility of signing players to long-term contracts, as Epstein mentioned to season ticket holders during a Zoom chat Thursday. The empty stands will reflect that, as the pop of the catcher’s glove and crack of the bat will resemble the sounds of a simulated game with more intensity.

But that’s secondary, as many Cubs players -- young and old -- expressed their desire to return to the field by participating in the “Tell Us When and Where” tweetfest last week. Jesse Rogers of ESPN first reported that the Cubs were one of the few teams that agreed to MLB’s terms for a 60-game schedule.

These 60 games likely represent the final time the nucleus of the 2016 World Series champions plays together. It could be their farewell tour, and they deserve the chance to make another title run.

But the bigger opponent -- the coronavirus -- looms larger even as the Cubs and the other 29 major-league teams are expected to institute and follow a thick set of safety protocols.

Don’t expect the 2020 World Series winner to flaunt its trophy or demand gaudy championship rings. Titles should be cherished, but every day brings sobering reminders of the paralyzing hold the virus maintains over the world.