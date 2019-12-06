Column: After Bears throttle Cowboys, it’s valid to ask: Where has that been all season? For the Bears, though, it’s better late than never.

More specifically, the Bears’ spit-and-polished three-game winning streak has them, ahem, “in the hunt.” At least, that’s the deal according to TV graphics explaining the playoff picture.

They still need the Vikings to collapse to have a shot at playing in January. But that’s not the main takeaway Thursday.

For the first time since Oct. 20, the Bears have a winning record, 7-6. This team did not fold or shatter or crumble or however else lesser groups disintegrate when a season goes wayward. That counts for something.

Between the unusually frequent singalongs to “Bear Down, Chicago Bears” inside Soldier Field, you could hear incredulous voices echoing through the city, asking: “Where the heck has this been all year?”

It’s a valid question. Certainly, a tempting one to ask, given the unmet expectations of this season after last year’s magic carpet ride to 12-4.

Finding an answer won’t vault the Bears upward in the standings. But maybe it would help Chicago grieve this season and understand why it took 13 games for everything to click.