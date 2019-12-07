Column: Baseball winter meetings ‘winners’ are defined by amount of activity in the Twitter age. But the best move still can be the one you don’t make.

But fans have short memories, which is why Mozeliak became a walking, talking pinata at the trade deadline for the crime of being inactive.

“The problem with our industry, and probably sports in general, is if you’re not signing people, if you’re not trading for people, then you’re failing,” Mozeliak said last month at the general managers meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz. “You can sign people and regret the signing, and people are just like, ‘Throw that out and keep trying more.’

“I do feel like in our particular case, as we were approaching the trading deadline, we certainly had some things in mind we were hoping to accomplish. We weren’t able to do it. Rather than looking at it as a failure, it created some other opportunities for others, and they made the most of it. One man’s loss is another man’s gain.”

The old adage about aborted trades that turned out lucky -- “The best trade I never made” -- no longer seems to apply in the age of Twitter, when success is sometimes judged by the quantity of moves.

Doing nothing leaves a GM open to social media abuse, which Mozeliak said he shrugs off.

