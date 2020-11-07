Column: Can Chicago Cubs and White Sox fans help a divided country learn how to coexist? Believe it or not, they can lead the way.

For the sake of argument, though, let’s assume we get to a point at which Trump shows some class. It’s possible. Even goons shake hands after the end of the Stanley Cup Final. If that happens, it’s then incumbent on all of us to live together in harmony for the sake of a country we all love, even if we don’t really get along and probably never will.

Chicago, believe it or not, can lead the way. We all know how this stuff works.

Cubs and Sox fans have coexisted since 1900 in spite of a mutual dislike that makes the hate between Biden and Trump supporters seem tepid by comparison.

We’ve held City Series games on both sides of town since 1997 without any major incident. There have been a few fist fights here and there, naturally, including the famous A.J. Pierzynski-Michael Barrett brawl in 2006, but no fatalities that I’m aware of.

For a Civil War, it mostly has been civil.

I’m not suggesting Cubs and Sox fans will ever like each other, but they can sit side by side in the same ballpark and maybe have adjoining cubicles in the same office without resorting to violence or name-calling. Their differences never will be resolved, but there’s more to life than baseball and politics, so why can’t we all just get along?