Column: Could the Bears’ Thanksgiving rally vs. the Lions have big-picture significance?

Still, the come-from-behind win -- in a short week, on the road, with an extra level of resolve and toughness and togetherness required -- provides something to build on. And that certainly beats the alternative.

The Bears don’t belong in the NFC playoff picture, but they at least enter December with a chance to photobomb it. And even the prospect of playing meaningful games during the final month of the regular season should provide players and coaches some added juice. Theoretically, there’s still something to chase.

Even though the New York Times’ playoff probability tracker gives the Bears just a 3% chance of playing into January, the folks at Halas Hall can use that 3% to adopt the mindset of Lloyd Christmas courting Mary Swanson in “Dumb and Dumber.”

So you’re telling me there’s a chance.

Don’t forget, the 2018 Eagles, the team that eliminated the Bears from last season’s playoffs, started 4-6 yet found a way to keep grinding.

And that, for Nagy, has been an important part of this season’s cleanup process. The Bears understand the mess they made for themselves with a four-game losing streak in October and early November. But they’ve stayed together and retained an important level of belief.