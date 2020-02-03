Column: Cubs spring training is only a week away. So is everybody still in?

So Maddon is gone, taking his talents and the Cousin Eddie to the Angels in Anaheim, Calif., where he can resuscitate another moribund franchise, just as he did with the Rays and Cubs.

Despite Maddon’s departure, Epstein’s threat of a roster reckoning has yet to happen, so everybody else apparently is in.

Well, except maybe for you, Kris Bryant.

Your 2016 MVP season is ancient history, and you and the Cubs haven’t come to an agreement on your long-term value. So you, too, have to go, as soon as the Cubs can find a deal that won’t haunt them forever. Because of circumstances beyond your control, your grievance hearing over alleged service time manipulation lasted so long, it delayed the Cubs’ chances of dealing you before spring training.

So unless that happens in the next week, Bryant will report to camp as a Cub without knowing whether he’ll remain a Cub on opening day. Good luck with that. Of course, until a deal is done, the Cubs expect Bryant to be “all-in,” or at least as all-in as business operations President Crane Kenney, whose status will always be quo as long as the Rickettses are around.

But aside from Maddon and maybe Bryant, it’s safe to assume everybody else is in for a 2020 season that could be one for the books.