Column: Empty stadiums. Cardboard cutouts. And no Bucky Badger? Yes, the Big Ten kicked off its long-awaited football season — but nothing about it felt the same.

After Wisconsin throttled Illinois 45-7 in the opener, the victorious Badgers walked off the field without applause.

“It was just quiet,” Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters said.

This is Big Ten pandemic football.

It could have been called The Post-Apocalypse Bowl. All that was missing was a tumbleweed blowing across the 50-yard line.

COVID-19 forced the Big Ten to take necessary precautions to try to reduce the spread of the virus while still continuing with an American sports tradition — and continuing to make money for the conference and universities, of course.

After initially setting a safety-first standard in August and postponing the season, the Big Ten held a second vote less than two months later after watching most other Power Five conferences proceed with play (and some outbreaks). The Big Ten decided to kick off the season in October, citing daily testing and other protocols would make it safe enough to compete.

The question remained on Friday: Why was this game happening at all?

The U.S. on Friday hit its highest COVID-19 case numbers since the pandemic began with at least 82,900 new infections. Hospitalizations increased in 38 states, many in the Midwest.