Column: For Matt Nagy’s 2020 Bears slogan, how about: ‘Prove it’

Think of it like a cake that was supposed to be delicious but came out of the oven tasting foul. How do you separate the ingredients in the batter to figure out if the eggs were spoiled, the flour was contaminated or the milk was sour?

Chef Nagy needs to put his apron on figure it out. That’s his job, and the Bears’ future depends on it.

“It can’t get here soon enough,” Nagy said. “For me, 2020 starts right now, literally the second I walk off this stage. I’ll get away for a little bit, for my mind, so that when I do get back on this thing it’s focused, it’s clear and concise. I’m ready to go into attack mode and figure out with Ryan how we want to go about this thing.”

Pace has said as recently as November that he believes in Nagy’s ability to design and dial up the X’s and O’s. So we have a clue how that part of the examination will go.

Beneath Nagy on the coaching staff, changes usually result from seasons as poor as this one. Whether those amount to meaningful fixes, though, won’t be known until the season returns are counted.

Of course, Trubisky’s stalled development should be underlined in red ink on the agenda.