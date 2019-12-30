Column: For Matt Nagy’s 2020 Bears slogan, how about: ‘Prove it’

Sometime before the Bears reconvene in mid-April to begin their next 100 seasons, the motivational lobe of Matt Nagy’s brain will fire up a slogan for his third year as head coach.
The Bears will display it around Halas Hall, as they did with Nagy’s first-year mantra “Be You.” That directive fit wonderfully with their charmed worst-to-first turnaround in 2018, giving players a license to leave behind past failures.
They’ll print the slogan on T-shirts, as they did with this season’s “Chasing Great.” Players will shove those shirts into giant black garbage bags Monday -- locker cleanout day -- while the Packers and Vikings prepare for the playoffs.
Well, here’s a suggestion for next year’s motto: Prove it.
It looks sleek in hashtag form too. #ProveIt. It really is that simple for Nagy and the Bears going forward.
No more talk. No more banking on potential, upside or growth curves. Just prove it. Prove you’re a 21st century offense capable of sustaining playoff-level success.
In the meantime, nothing the Bears do or say before games resume next September will change the skepticism with which Nagy and his offense should be scrutinized. Especially not after the Year 2 regression this season that followed an offseason that, in hindsight, was full of hot air.
The letdown leaves scars for so many of us who believed the hype, who bought into the notion that experience in Nagy’s system -- for Trubisky and others -- would naturally foster improvement.
So, after the Bears’ disappointing 8-8 season ended Sunday with a last-minute 21-19 win over Vikings backups, why would any independent thinker go into 2020 with anything other than a see-it-to-believe-it approach?
“I feel like we’re close,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said after the game. “I feel like we’ve got the pieces. We just need to put it all together.”
Close?!? Sorry, but the numbers and body of work say the exact opposite.
The Bears finished among the NFL’s bottom five in points per game, yards per game and yards per play.
This was supposed to be a breakout season for Trubisky, Nagy and an offensive supporting cast that remained mostly intact from last year’s middling first season together. Instead, there was a fatal regression that requires general manager Ryan Pace and Nagy to lead an uncompromisingly honest inquest in the weeks ahead.
Their greatest challenge is to deconstruct the offense’s complex, interconnected problems, from the unproven game plans and erratic quarterback play to the void at tight end and countless lost blocks by the line.
Think of it like a cake that was supposed to be delicious but came out of the oven tasting foul. How do you separate the ingredients in the batter to figure out if the eggs were spoiled, the flour was contaminated or the milk was sour?
Chef Nagy needs to put his apron on figure it out. That’s his job, and the Bears’ future depends on it.
“It can’t get here soon enough,” Nagy said. “For me, 2020 starts right now, literally the second I walk off this stage. I’ll get away for a little bit, for my mind, so that when I do get back on this thing it’s focused, it’s clear and concise. I’m ready to go into attack mode and figure out with Ryan how we want to go about this thing.”
Pace has said as recently as November that he believes in Nagy’s ability to design and dial up the X’s and O’s. So we have a clue how that part of the examination will go.
Beneath Nagy on the coaching staff, changes usually result from seasons as poor as this one. Whether those amount to meaningful fixes, though, won’t be known until the season returns are counted.
Of course, Trubisky’s stalled development should be underlined in red ink on the agenda.
Think back to late May, which seems like eons ago, on the practice field sideline at organized team activities. Remember how encouraged coaches were that Trubisky was speaking the offense’s language at an advanced level?
“Last year, I kept talking about 101,” Nagy said May 22. “Now, without a doubt, I can say with pure conviction we’re in 202 right now. And we don’t need to have a live game to see mentally where he’s at with calling the plays. I mean, he’s doing things in the last two days that last year at this time he wasn’t even close to.”
In fairness to Nagy, there weren’t compelling reasons to doubt his excitement, given Trubisky’s flashes in 2018 and Nagy’s pedigree with Chiefs coach Andy Reid as his mentor.
This offseason, though, why would anyone take that bait? After an 8-8 step backward that was painful from opening kickoff in the Week 1 face-plant against the Packers, we know better.
Nagy was asked Friday why Trubisky’s offseason advancement in the system didn’t translate to regular-season improvements. If he knows the answer, he wasn’t sharing any specifics.
“With regards to Mitch, just like all of us, there are areas that we feel like we can all improve in,” Nagy said. “With Mitch, again, just the big picture, start to finish, in the huddle to making the throw. And here in this offseason, I’ll have time to be able to look into a lot of the stuff that I have a feeling is going on with our offense in general. So I’ll be curious to see exactly what that ends up being.”
The rest of us are too. But also appropriately skeptical.
The relentlessly positive coach inevitably will say the problems will be fixed, regardless of whether Trubisky remains the quarterback.
To believe that after the season the Bears just put their fans through is simply blind faith.
Words are not enough. Keep that in mind Tuesday when Pace is scheduled to meet with reporters for the first time since before the season opener.
No, the Bears need to #ProveIt. Go ahead and send those shirts to the printer now.