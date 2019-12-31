Column: It’s important for Ryan Pace to be honest about why this Bears season went wrong

Here we are once again, in an empty Week 18 of a wayward season, with the general manager and head coach of the Bears preparing to hold court at Halas Hall to unpack their last four months.

As more than a third of NFL teams prepare for the playoffs -- that exhilarating party for which the Bears are so often left off the guest list -- Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy will sit together on a dais at Halas Hall on Tuesday morning for their end-of-season news conference.

In so many ways, this season was a mess for the Bears. And an arduous clean-up process needs to begin as soon as possible. For Pace and Nagy, there’s plenty of explaining to do and a lot more hustle and focus needed to get everything under control.

Bears fans’ hopes have been dashed yet again.

As Pace enters the PNC Center at Halas Hall on Tuesday, he should understand that the organization is counting on him to express a clear vision for getting things right while a restless fan base wants to hear his honest admission of this team’s myriad flaws.

Fans deserve the general manager’s full candor. Pace hasn’t held a news conference since Sept. 2. That was before any of this season’s eight losses, back when the team’s high hopes were shared by much of the outside world.