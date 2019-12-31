Column: It’s important for Ryan Pace to be honest about why this Bears season went wrong

Here we are once again, in an empty Week 18 of a wayward season, with the general manager and head coach of the Bears preparing to hold court at Halas Hall to unpack their last four months.
As more than a third of NFL teams prepare for the playoffs -- that exhilarating party for which the Bears are so often left off the guest list -- Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy will sit together on a dais at Halas Hall on Tuesday morning for their end-of-season news conference.
In so many ways, this season was a mess for the Bears. And an arduous clean-up process needs to begin as soon as possible. For Pace and Nagy, there’s plenty of explaining to do and a lot more hustle and focus needed to get everything under control.
Bears fans’ hopes have been dashed yet again.
As Pace enters the PNC Center at Halas Hall on Tuesday, he should understand that the organization is counting on him to express a clear vision for getting things right while a restless fan base wants to hear his honest admission of this team’s myriad flaws.
Fans deserve the general manager’s full candor. Pace hasn’t held a news conference since Sept. 2. That was before any of this season’s eight losses, back when the team’s high hopes were shared by much of the outside world.
Now? After so much disappointment? After a third-place, 8-8 letdown? Now there’s growing unrest across a city that’s starting to feel like it has been duped yet again.
Because of that, it’s imperative that Pace offers a comprehensive, unfiltered and forthright explanation of why, in his mind, the season went off course.
It’s OK for Pace to follow Nagy’s lead in setting a tone of optimism for 2020. But the reasons he offers for hope can’t be hollow.
Pace, for example, can’t wiggle away from very specific and direct questions about Mitch Trubisky’s regression by simply stating that there are more problems than just the quarterback. Of course that’s the case. Obviously.
But the franchise quarterback Pace traded up for in 2017 also played poorly for huge chunks of his third NFL season, and a general manager’s trained eye should have detected the reasons. So what were they?
In a similar vein, Pace also will have to be sincere and direct with his annual review of Nagy.
The honeymoon has ended for the Bears coach across much of Chicago. Which, in some ways, is a tad strange. Two years ago, Bears fans would have been giddy to sign up for a two-season run that would feature 20 wins and a .750 winning percentage in NFC North games.
Nagy deserves credit for that achievement, for instilling belief in his team and for making sure this group’s resolve never caved in.
Unfortunately, though, the biggest reasons he was hired were to ignite the offense and lift Trubisky to new heights. And he hasn’t succeeded in either of those tasks.
The Bears just finished Nagy’s second season averaging 296.8 yards and 17.5 points per game, ranking 29th in both categories. In two seasons, Nagy’s offense has failed to score 20 points on its own 19 times in 33 games.
Pace has an obligation to explain why he believes those failures have been so extreme and so persistent. And he must also openly detail the areas in which Nagy must improve in his role as the offensive overseer and play-caller.
Bears fans deserve to know the criteria under which the coach will be evaluated in 2020.
Pace isn’t a stranger to end-of-season news conferences that are layered in disappointment. This is the fourth time in his five seasons that the Bears have missed the playoffs. Thus the routine of making a public apology and promising better results should be well-rehearsed.
This time, though, the outside skepticism of the Bears’ internal optimism has intensified.
In that context, there’s not much Pace can say Tuesday that will restore the outside world’s faith in the direction the Bears are headed. This will be the general manager’s ninth news conference of 2019. And taking inventory on the first eight, it’s easy to find a surplus of empty promises and misguided confidence.
Last year at this time, for example, Pace emphasized the valuable momentum the Bears generated in 2018 and how continuity within the offense would lead to noticeable improvement.
That improvement never came.
At the combine last February, Pace expressed faith in his tight end group, saying the Bears had “a good variety of people there” while also promising to strengthen the depth. As the season ended, the Bears didn’t have a single tight end register 100 receiving yards for the entire year.
Pace also expressed confidence last winter that the Nagy-Trubisky union would become the biggest catalyst to the offense’s breakthrough.
“Matt is more familiar with Mitch and what he’s comfortable with,” Pace said. “Mitch is naturally going to get better at things with reps and experience. We all smile when we talk about going into the offseason and them spending more time together. And Mitch spending more time with the receivers. It’s not just the offensive system, it’s the chemistry with the other players. That was all new last year so it’s exciting to have that going forward.”
None of that amounted to much.
Along the way, Pace also expressed confidence about Mike Davis’ potential in the running game; about Trey Burton’s recovery from offseason sports hernia surgery; about the value of cohesiveness on the offensive line.
A trifecta of “Not so much.”
When Week 1 arrived, the Bears GM again was asked to specify why he felt such optimism in Trubisky’s continued development.
“I feel like it’s just his overall confidence in the offense,” Pace said. “You can feel him operating faster, and I think that comes with knowledge and comfort in the offense, with the scheme and then also with the players he’s playing with.”
Seventeen weeks later, Pace will be bombarded with old questions about Trubisky’s inconsistency and new ones about the quarterback’s contract status and any Plan B options the team might consider.
Most importantly, Pace will be asked to see the franchise’s big-picture reality and describe exactly what it looks like. One way or another, his description should be telling.