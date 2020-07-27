Column: MLB’s worst fears are realized as the Miami Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak forces 2 cancellations — and even more questions

Before the season started last Thursday, MLB announced there were only six new positive tests out of 10,939 samples taken, or .05 percent. The Cubs have had no players test positive so far, while the White Sox have had two, including Yoan Moncada.

But obviously the risks are greater once the season begins and teams leave their “bubble communities” for the road, where they face new obstacles. They’ll have to change their routines if they used to work out in the mornings at team hotels, and basically must stay confined to their hotel rooms to avoid contact with outsiders.

“I haven’t thought about that,” Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said Sunday. “I don’t think that’s something for me to be worried about. I’m not trying to put my focus on the tests of getting COVID-19. We as a team will do our best to keep ourselves safe, and we’re going to keep doing it. I know we’re going to do a different city, but we have to make sure we bring everything to clean our rooms.

“I bought sheets, I bought my own towels, and I’m bringing some Lysol, because you don’t know where you’re going.”

Starter Tyler Chatwood, who won Sunday’s game at Wrigley and won’t start again until next Friday at home, said he chose to go on the road trip even though he was given the option of staying home.