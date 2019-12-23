Column: Money is why the Cubs would trade Kris Bryant. But there are other factors holding up a decision.

Obviously, Bryant will be worth more in any trade if the arbitrator decides in the Cubs’ favor because he would have two years left before free agency.

The Cubs are confident they’ll win the case, even if almost everyone agreed Bryant was ready to play in the majors at the start of 2015. It’s a subjective opinion and the language in the collective-bargaining agreement is on the Cubs’ side.

Some agents I spoke to at the winter meetings in San Diego felt the Cubs are better off holding on to Bryant and dealing him at the July trade deadline if they can’t get him to sign a long-term deal this offseason. But there’s always a risk of injury or a subpar first half affecting his trade value, which right now is as high as any Cubs player besides Javier Baez.

Keeping Bryant is preferable if the Cubs hope to add to their World Series trophy room, but, as usual, it’s a money thing that’s in the way.

According to the Boston Globe, 42 teams have had to pay the luxury tax since 2003 for exceeding the tax threshold and 38% (16 teams) wound up missing the postseason. One of those teams was the 2019 Cubs, who paid $7.6 million in taxes for going over the $206 million threshold.