Column: Nick Foles’ built-in trust with the Bears coaching staff may give him the inside track in the quarterback competition

Nick Foles knew the competitive nerves would be there.

“You get the butterflies for sure,” he said. “Any game you ever play in, you get that excitement. Because it’s a big stage. There’s a lot going on. But once you get on the field, you just play ball. You live in the moment. And there’s something that comes out of you where you go out there and just play.”

At the start of Foles’ improbable run to becoming a Super Bowl MVP, seven Sundays before “Philly Special” and a memorable upset of the Patriots, there was a routine first step against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

In Foles’ first start for the 2017 Eagles, he let his natural composure take over. He threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers. Each came inside the red zone. And all of them, when put together, exemplified the veteran quarterback’s command and comfort in the offense.

A 3-yard scoring dart to Alshon Jeffery.

A 10-yard “faith throw” to Zach Ertz.

A backyard easy-breezy 13-yard toss to Trey Burton.

And a 10-yard bullet to Nelson Agholor.