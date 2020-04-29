Column: No matter which plan MLB uses, we need more coronavirus testing in place before games can begin

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Major League Baseball’s latest plan to return to action, featuring three geographically divided, 10-team divisions, has one similarity with previous plans of playing games only in Arizona, in both Arizona and Florida, and in Arizona, Florida and Texas.

All include playing in empty ballparks, at least at the outset of the season.

But the latest MLB plan at least has teams playing in their own ballparks, which would provide a small bit of comfort for fans and allow players to live in their houses or rental units.

Whether any of the plans will get the approval of the owners and players remains to be seen, but as long as MLB keeps floating new ideas, I suppose we should be happy. It keeps hope alive that there will be baseball this year and for the time being gives us something to talk about other than Michael Jordan.

The new plan, first reported by USA Today, is similar one I proposed a few weeks ago. Mine had four regional divisions -- the Northeast, Midwest, West and South -- while MLB’s plan has three -- the East, Central and West. The idea is to reduce team travel while we still are dealing with the coronavirus crisis.