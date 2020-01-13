Column: Tony Romo would be a great addition to ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football,’ but not at $14 million per season

To wit: Despite the announcers, ratings for “Monday Night Football” rose in 2019 for a second successive season, racking up its best numbers since 2015. “MNF” viewership in ’19 was up 8% over ‘18 and 17% over 2017.

Yet ESPN’s not only going to bypass its army of college and pro football analysts -- including the eminently qualified Louis Riddick, who has been biding his time on its “MNF” pregame show -- but pay a huge premium to do so?

That’s going to be good for morale.

This isn’t a dig at Romo. Everybody has a right to get as much money as they can, and he might be the best NFL analyst on TV at the moment

Romo is informative, incisive and fun to watch, but he’s no John Madden -- not yet anyway. Three years into his broadcast career, there’s no way to know how his work will play over time.

Also, it’s difficult to know how much Nantz, on air and off, has helped Romo be as good as he has been.

Romo undoubtedly has benefited from working with CBS’ lead NFL crew. The New York Post has reported ESPN is trying to lure Jim Rikhoff, CBS’ top NFL game producer, which would be smart in any case, but these telecasts inevitably are team efforts with huge teams.