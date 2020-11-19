Column: Wrigley Field national landmark listing will likely mean millions in tax credits for the Cubs-owning Ricketts family

It’s not quite like winning the World Series, but getting listed as a National Historic Landmark, as Wrigley Field was Thursday, is pretty sweet stuff.

There are only about 2,600 National Historic Landmarks, including Mount Vernon and Pearl Harbor. The National Park Park Service, which administers the list, says it is reserved for “historic places that hold national significance.”

Soldier Field used to be a National Historic Landmark. Then the Bears dropped a flying saucer of a seating bowl on the multicolumned lakefront stadium and the federal government stripped it of that status in 2006.

In contrast, tens of thousands of historic sites are on the better-known but less-selective National Register of Historic Places, which includes both National Historic Landmarks and properties that are of state and local significance.

For the Cubs’ owners, the Ricketts family, Wrigley’s designation as a National Historic Landmark represents a vindication of their $1 billion, multiyear renovation of the 106-year-old ballpark, the second oldest in the major leagues, and a financial boost.

