Conn: Losing sports to the coronavirus is necessary, but it still hurts

We’re all going to be affected in different ways by this pandemic and quarantine — some more or less severe than others. Respecting each other’s unique forms of suffering will go a long way to helping us get through this.

I'll get over there not being an NCAA Tournament, the NBA finals and the IHSA state tournament. My biggest worry revolves around the soon-to-be 12-year-old who is hovering around the room as I write this column. Sully is a little down because he couldn’t fill out a bracket this year, and his main concern is still whether or not his early May school trip to Six Flags is still on.

He hasn’t even thought about what’s keeping me up at night — Little League. Is there a better season of Little League than sixth grade? It’s that sweet spot of youth sports. It's a time when the kids have gained enough skill to actually play the game, but the pressure to win is still low enough to keep it fun and care-free.

Sully gets upset when there are rainouts, let alone losing a whole season. Disappointment is a part of life, but let him learn that another way. A 12-year-old should get to play Little League.