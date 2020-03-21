Conn: Losing sports to the coronavirus is necessary, but it still hurts

For much of the U.S., the coronavirus pandemic didn’t get real until Wednesday, March 11, when an NBA game in Oklahoma City between the Thunder and Utah Jazz was suddenly called off.
The arena was full and the players had warmed up, then Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus and suddenly the entire league was suspended.
That was scary, but it was the news a day later, that the NCAA Tournament was canceled, that the shock began to turn into bitterness.
And that’s OK. There’s nothing wrong with being upset that the threat of the coronavirus has canceled sports. Don’t let anyone tell you differently. Calling off sports during this pandemic was necessary — the right thing to do to save tens of thousands of lives — but that doesn’t mean you can’t be some combination of sad, frustrated and angry about it.
There’s been a lot of “It’s just sports. This is more important” takes in my social media timelines. And while it’s true that stopping the virus is more important than sports, that doesn’t mean sports aren’t important.
It’s easy to scoff at the role sports play, but they connect people and offer a needed distraction from the meat grinder that is everyday life. That role becomes even more important when life gets difficult. It’s one reason they’re so reluctantly canceled in times of tragedy.
The NCAA Tournament getting called off was a bummer. The likelihood that we see the much-anticipated Lakers-Clippers matchup in the Western Conference finals, or the Blues get a chance to defend their title, looks more bleak every day. And what’s better than opening day of baseball to signify the cold of winter is waning and the warmth of summer is on its way? Now it might be summer, or at least late spring, before they actually play a game.
It’s not just fans, though, that are affected. No one is shedding tears for professional players. But how do you say, “It’s just sports,” to a senior on one of the Class 1A/2A teams that made state in the IHSA tournament, who has worked his entire high school career for that moment. That goes for the seniors who may lose spring sports, and the freshmen just taking up a sport who could lose a valuable season of development.
We’re all going to be affected in different ways by this pandemic and quarantine — some more or less severe than others. Respecting each other’s unique forms of suffering will go a long way to helping us get through this.
I'll get over there not being an NCAA Tournament, the NBA finals and the IHSA state tournament. My biggest worry revolves around the soon-to-be 12-year-old who is hovering around the room as I write this column. Sully is a little down because he couldn’t fill out a bracket this year, and his main concern is still whether or not his early May school trip to Six Flags is still on.
He hasn’t even thought about what’s keeping me up at night — Little League. Is there a better season of Little League than sixth grade? It’s that sweet spot of youth sports. It's a time when the kids have gained enough skill to actually play the game, but the pressure to win is still low enough to keep it fun and care-free.
Sully gets upset when there are rainouts, let alone losing a whole season. Disappointment is a part of life, but let him learn that another way. A 12-year-old should get to play Little League.
If Little League is canceled, life will go on. And perhaps the decision to cancel the season will prevent others from becoming infected, enabling them to see another day. Isn't that the most important thing.
We’ll understand if they can’t play, and Sully would probably get over it eventually, but I don’t know that I would.
