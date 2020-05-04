You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Conn: Sports may be on hold, but our sports reporters are still covering the stories
0 comments
top story

Conn: Sports may be on hold, but our sports reporters are still covering the stories

  • 0

When I came back from a vacation to New Orleans on March 11, I thought I would be coming back to March Madness — both at the high school and college levels.

Instead, it was a different kind of madness. I was sitting at a Mexican restaurant outside Chicago when the NBA suddenly indefinitely postponed its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the dominoes fell from there.

The immediate reaction I heard was, because there were no sports, we were going to struggle finding things to fill the paper.

I knew that wasn’t true.

While the reporters who cover sports at the Herald & Review love the games, the heart of what they do is telling stories. Even when there are games, the score and the stats are only the beginning of the reporters' job. Talking to players, coaches, fans, officials and everyone who makes up the sports landscape to find out their backgrounds, motivations, trials and triumphs, then bringing that information to readers, is our purpose.

Just because the games have stopped temporarily doesn’t mean the people involved with those sports don’t still have stories to tell.

If we’d just said, “Well, there’s no more sports. nothing to write about,” we’d have missed:

You, our readers, were drawn to these stories because they were about the people in your community. When the games come back, we want to keep bringing you these stories.

But we need your help. Revenue is tougher to come by with advertisers struggling to get by because of the coronavirus shutdown. For news-gathering organizations like the Herald & Review to survive, we need subscribers to help us survive.

Don’t want the print edition? No problem — we have online-only options as well.

The Herald & Review has a long tradition of covering sports in the community, from people like Forrest Kyle, Bob Fallstrom, Rex Spires and Mark Tupper, among many other extremely talented individuals. Help keep that tradition going. Subscribe today.

Saturday updates: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Conn column mug

Justin Conn 

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News