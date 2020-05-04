Conn: Sports may be on hold, but our sports reporters are still covering the stories

When I came back from a vacation to New Orleans on March 11, I thought I would be coming back to March Madness — both at the high school and college levels.
Instead, it was a different kind of madness. I was sitting at a Mexican restaurant outside Chicago when the NBA suddenly indefinitely postponed its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the dominoes fell from there.
The immediate reaction I heard was, because there were no sports, we were going to struggle finding things to fill the paper.
I knew that wasn’t true.
While the reporters who cover sports at the Herald & Review love the games, the heart of what they do is telling stories. Even when there are games, the score and the stats are only the beginning of the reporters' job. Talking to players, coaches, fans, officials and everyone who makes up the sports landscape to find out their backgrounds, motivations, trials and triumphs, then bringing that information to readers, is our purpose.
Just because the games have stopped temporarily doesn’t mean the people involved with those sports don’t still have stories to tell.
If we’d just said, “Well, there’s no more sports. nothing to write about,” we’d have missed:
- Coverage of the IHSA first postponing sports, then cancelling the spring sports seasons. We brought you the news as it happened, and heard from voices in the community about how it affected them.
- Big-time Illini news. Since the coronavirus pandemic broke, Alan Griffin transferred, Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu declared for the NBA Draft, and Adam Miller made his signing official, completely shaking up the Illini roster for next season.
- How Macon Speedway has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.
- Potential national champion Brandan Birt of Millikin missing out on his chance at the NCAA Wrestling Tournament.
- Joey Wagner brought stories of several local senior athletes affected by the cancellation of spring sports, including Maroa-Forsyth's Delaney Harjung, Eisenhower's Devin Wilder and Mount Zion's Kynzie Wrigley.
- Wagner has also started a series re-watching classic area games with some of those involved via Zoom, revealing never-before-heard insight into already-memorable games.
- Joey and I also participated in a “Decatur Food Draft” to help support local restaurants struggling during the pandemic.
You, our readers, were drawn to these stories because they were about the people in your community. When the games come back, we want to keep bringing you these stories.
But we need your help. Revenue is tougher to come by with advertisers struggling to get by because of the coronavirus shutdown. For news-gathering organizations like the Herald & Review to survive, we need subscribers to help us survive.
Don’t want the print edition? No problem — we have online-only options as well.
The Herald & Review has a long tradition of covering sports in the community, from people like Forrest Kyle, Bob Fallstrom, Rex Spires and Mark Tupper, among many other extremely talented individuals. Help keep that tradition going. Subscribe today.
Saturday updates: Coronavirus and Central Illinois
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.