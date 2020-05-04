Conn: Sports may be on hold, but our sports reporters are still covering the stories

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When I came back from a vacation to New Orleans on March 11, I thought I would be coming back to March Madness — both at the high school and college levels.

Instead, it was a different kind of madness. I was sitting at a Mexican restaurant outside Chicago when the NBA suddenly indefinitely postponed its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the dominoes fell from there.

The immediate reaction I heard was, because there were no sports, we were going to struggle finding things to fill the paper.

I knew that wasn’t true.

While the reporters who cover sports at the Herald & Review love the games, the heart of what they do is telling stories. Even when there are games, the score and the stats are only the beginning of the reporters' job. Talking to players, coaches, fans, officials and everyone who makes up the sports landscape to find out their backgrounds, motivations, trials and triumphs, then bringing that information to readers, is our purpose.

Just because the games have stopped temporarily doesn’t mean the people involved with those sports don’t still have stories to tell.