Conn: The Herald & Review is dedicated to telling the community's sports stories

It’s just sports …
Tell that to the MacArthur girls basketball team, which came together and triumphed in remembrance of the tragic and sudden death of their coach, Michael “Dubb” Williams.
Tell that to members of area football teams, who went to the state capital as part of the #LetUsPlay rally to demand that lawmakers listen to their pleas to play safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tell that to Eisenhower’s Gary Garner Jr., who suffered family tragedy, only to find comfort and friendship on the football team.
To the sports reporters and photographers at the Herald & Review, they aren’t “just sports.”
Sports are a vital part of our lives. They promote community and working together. For some, sports are a respite from the pressures of teen life, and for others a much-needed escape from unfortunate circumstances at home — a team can become a family for those who need it. They’re also a tangible motivation for thousands of kids nationwide to keep their grades up so they can play.
Kids are motivated to play sports because they're fun. They give joy, which is something we should always support wholeheartedly. Yes, academic pursuits should come first, but don't sell short the physical, mental and social growth sports provide, and also the happiness they give.
Sports aren’t only fun to play — they’re compelling to watch, too.
For those of us who were never athletes but love the games, sports can be a connection. Whatever was going on in my life or my dad’s, we could always talk NBA and Major League Baseball for hours. If I meet someone new, the quickest way in for me is usually sports.
Exploring the stories of not only the accomplishments of local athletes, but also their motivations and journeys, is what we strive for at the H&R. Providing content that piques your interest, teaches you something or makes you feel something is our daily goal.
We can’t tell every story, but we want to get to as many as we can. For that, we need your help. Please invest in your community by supporting the journalists who want to tell the stories of the athletes in your community and the ones you follow regionally and nationally.
