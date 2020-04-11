Could Phoenix house all 30 MLB teams for a full season? 3 areas that need addressing if the proposed plan is going to work.

The Valley of the Sun has been the spring training home for 15 major-league organizations since the Reds arrived from Sarasota, Fla., in 2010.
But how would the Phoenix area be able to double that total -- and who would get to stay in the best hotels -- if Major League Baseball follows through on a plan to play the entire 2020 season in front of empty stadiums in Arizona.
Here are three major issues that would need to be resolved for a respectable regular season to be played.
Facilities
The Diamondbacks have the advantage of training 20 minutes from Chase Field, their regular-season home where many games would be played.
When Salt River Fields opened in 2011, a few Diamondbacks players were so impressed with the spacious, well-appointed facility that they joked about performing pregame work at Salt River before driving to Chase Field to play home games.
In this case, would the Diamondbacks and the co-tenant Rockies remain at Salt River? That would open Chase Field to two teams that could occupy the home and visiting sides.
Five teams -- the Cubs, Brewers, Giants, Angels and Athletics -- train at single-team facility sites, and the visiting clubhouses at four of those parks weren’t built to house a sizable visiting team.
In addition, very few of the spring training stadiums have clubhouses or batting cages adjacent to the dugouts.
There are some temporary solutions, such as using Phoenix Municipal Stadium (with the permission of Arizona State, which moved into the A’s former spring training home in 2014) and perhaps Grand Canyon University.
Lodging
The Valley has plenty of quality hotels that would gladly welcome major-league teams because many vacationers choose cooler climates in the late spring and summer.
Players might feel more comfortable lodging at the same hotels where they reside during spring training. But this is about health and safety. It might be a case where more than one team stays at the same hotel for proximity and security reasons.
Considering the teams could be sequestered for several months, there would be a premium on hotel suites.
Security
It’s expected that the games will be played with no fans. MLB and teams will take no chances.
After 9/11, resident security agents traveled with their teams through the end of the 2001 season. During NATO’s 2012 Chicago Summit at McCormick Place, security was beefed up at Wrigley Field for the Cubs-White Sox City Series.
Some foreign players are accustomed to being away from their families for as long as eight months. But for players who live in the Phoenix area, the temptation to see spouses and children might be high. A wave or blowing kisses from the car to the hotel room or bus might not cut it for some couples.
