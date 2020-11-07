Could the Chicago Cubs expand their trade possibilities? A look at what Willson Contreras, Kyle Hendricks, Ian Happ and Yu Darvish might net them.

The end could be near for Chicago Cubs stars Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber with one year left before they are eligible free agency.
But Willson Contreras, Kyle Hendricks, Ian Happ and Yu Darvish aren’t too far behind, and they could be at least as attractive to interested teams because of their value and not being eligible for free agency for several seasons.
In the process, the Cubs could align themselves better for the future.
Here’s a look at each player and what they might command in a trade:
Willson Contreras
The Cubs have tried to sign Contreras to a long-term deal, but he could continue to wait to see what catcher J.T. Realmuto, one of the top free agents, earns this winter.
To gain two years of control with Realmuto, the Philadelphia Phillies traded pitcher Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and minor-league pitcher Will Stewart to the Miami Marlins two years ago.
Realmuto is a better catcher than Contreras, but Contreras made significant defensive improvement during this season that only can help his value. He was one of the few Cubs who finished strong, batting .305 in September and hitting effectively to the opposite field.
For the last five seasons, the Cubs have coveted a major-league-ready pitcher such as Sanchez, 22, who won’t be arbitration-eligible until 2024.
But should they trade Contreras — who won’t be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season — they’ll need a dependable catcher to complement Victor Caratini until prospect Miguel Amaya is deemed ready. Caratini is the personal catcher for Yu Darvish but produced only a .661 OPS.
The Phillies have expressed a desire to re-sign Realmuto but currently don’t have a full-time general manager and might not have enough prospects to satisfy the Cubs.
Kyle Hendricks
In assessing the future at his end-of-the-season conference call, Cubs President Theo Epstein expressed his optimism with Darvish and Hendricks stabilizing the rotation.
“We’re fortunate to have two top starting pitchers on good contracts, under control for a while that any team would like to start a rotation with,” Epstein said Oct. 5.
Hendricks, 30, might be too valuable to trade. He was one out shy of tying for the league lead in innings (81\u2153) and averaged 0.885 walks per nine innings in addition to posting a 2.88 ERA.
He also started many of the Cubs' biggest games in recent history, and his low-stress delivery and commitment to yoga and long toss has helped him avoid serious arm injuries.
He has a contract that owes him $42 million over the next three years, plus a $16 million team option for 2024 or a $1.5 million buyout.
The hope was that Hendricks' four-year, $55.5 million extension, which started in 2020, would lead to other multiyear agreements with the remaining core players. But that hasn’t happened.
Trading Hendricks would alleviate the Cubs' financial concerns, but they would be hard-pressed to replace his dependability and durability.
Ian Happ
Shortly after Happ made a contribution as a rookie in 2017, one agent thought Happ had more value than Willson Contreras, even though Contreras was the starting catcher and provided power at the position.
It might have taken Happ, 26, longer than he wanted, but he’s living up to the billing that made him the Cubs' first pick in the 2015 draft.
More important, the switch-hitting Happ stabilized the leadoff spot for the first time since Dexter Fowler departed in free agency after the 2016 season.
Happ has made improvements from the right side and cut down on swinging at pitches outside the strike zone, and his solid play in center field allowed Jason Heyward to remain in right the entire season.
Happ also won’t be eligible for free agency until 2024. That’s a major asset to the Cubs — as well as an attraction for interested teams.
But given the uncertainty of Baez, Bryant, Rizzo and Schwarber, the Cubs would be better served keeping Happ until they receive an offer that addresses at least two needs on a long-term basis.
The Kansas City Royals have plenty of young pitching and need outfield help, especially after the retirement of Alex Gordon.
Yu Darvish
Darvish can block a trade to 12 teams for the next three seasons, and he declined to opt out of his six-year, $126 million contract after the 2019 season because of the strong support the Cubs have provided.
Darvish is one of the top pitchers in baseball, as evidenced by his 2.40 ERA, 211 strikeouts and 0.833 WHIP in 157\u2153 innings since the start of the second half in 2019.
He will receive $59 million over the next three seasons, and that will rise by at least $3 million if he finishes second through fifth for the NL Cy Young Award, which will be announced Wednesday. That figure would increase to $6 million if he wins the Cy Young.
The San Diego Padres were interested in Darvish last winter, and it would behoove teams with a plethora of major-league-ready players in search of a bona fide ace to gauge the Cubs' trade temperature for Darvish.
