Could the Chicago Cubs expand their trade possibilities? A look at what Willson Contreras, Kyle Hendricks, Ian Happ and Yu Darvish might net them.

The end could be near for Chicago Cubs stars Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber with one year left before they are eligible free agency.

But Willson Contreras, Kyle Hendricks, Ian Happ and Yu Darvish aren’t too far behind, and they could be at least as attractive to interested teams because of their value and not being eligible for free agency for several seasons.

In the process, the Cubs could align themselves better for the future.

Here’s a look at each player and what they might command in a trade:

Willson Contreras

The Cubs have tried to sign Contreras to a long-term deal, but he could continue to wait to see what catcher J.T. Realmuto, one of the top free agents, earns this winter.

To gain two years of control with Realmuto, the Philadelphia Phillies traded pitcher Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and minor-league pitcher Will Stewart to the Miami Marlins two years ago.

Realmuto is a better catcher than Contreras, but Contreras made significant defensive improvement during this season that only can help his value. He was one of the few Cubs who finished strong, batting .305 in September and hitting effectively to the opposite field.